The Try Guys Ink Video-Distribution Deal With Jellysmack (EXCLUSIVE)

The Try Guys are looking to grow their audience off YouTube via a multiyear deal with Jellysmack, a company that optimizes video content distribution on platforms like Facebook and Snapchat.

In addition, Jellysmack has secured multiyear pacts with Kris Collins (Kallmekris), who has more than 47 million TikTok followers, making her one of the top 20 most-followed creators on the platform; vlogger and gamer Guava Juice, who has 16.9 million YouTube subscribers and produced an animated series for YouTube originals, and Manny Mua, a trailblazing YouTube beauty creator and entrepreneur.

The Try Guys, who have 8 million YouTube subscribers, have been regrouping since the comedy troupe ousted founding member Ned Fulmer in September after he confessed to having a workplace extramarital affair. The three remaining Try Guys — Zach Cornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee Yang — have said they would remove Fulmer from upcoming videos, while saying some are “unreleasable” because of his involvement.

The Try Guys and the other recently signed creators join Jellysmack’s existing roster, which includes MrBeast, MrBallen and PewDiePie. The L.A.-based company says its AI-enabled system provides tools and analytics to help creators boost content production and distribution across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest and TikTok.

So far in 2022, Jellysmack has signed more than 100 new creators worldwide including Nick DiGiovanni, a “MasterChef” Season 10 finalist and food creator; Luisito Comunica, Mexico’s most-followed YouTuber with 39.5 million subscribers; and Junya, Japan’s most-followed TikTok and YouTube creator.

The company also reached a milestone on Snapchat, having now launched more than 50 new Snapchat Discover Shows in 2022 for creators including Infinite and true-crime/beauty creator Bailey Sarian. Jellysmack’s managed Snapchat channels now reach an average of 59 million de-duplicated global monthly unique viewers across 130-plus shows, the company said.

Since starting its video-distribution program in 2019, Jellysmack has paid more than $175 million to creators, gained 445 million subscribers for creator partners, and now manages content that receives over 10 billion global monthly views.

Jellysmack is the third biggest company by monthly cross-platform unique U.S. digital video viewers, according to Tubular Labs, trailing only Disney and Paramount Global. More than 50% of Jellysmack creators generate more than $500,000 in gross annual revenue, according to the company.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang and Zach Kornfeld of the Try Guys