Tribeca Enterprises to Launch Podcast Network This July

Tribeca Enterprises will launch Tribeca Audio, a new podcast network dedicated to curating audio content year-round, this July. Jane Rosenthal made the announcement at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday during a special presentation of the upcoming Radiotopia podcast “My Mother Made Me.”

Tribeca Audio will launch its flagship series, and Tribeca Enterprises’ first podcast, July 13. Titled “Tribeca Audio Premieres,” the series will be hosted by Davy Gardner, head of Tribeca Audio and the curator of audio storytelling at Tribeca Festival. The podcast will air every other week and feature the full first episode of a new podcast series followed by interviews with the creators, hosts, performers and musicians behind the program.

The first episode of “Tribeca Audio Premieres” will spotlight “My Mother Made Me,” with an interview from host, author Jason Reynolds. The second episode spotlights Crooked Media and Audacy’s “Mother Country Radicals,” which was created by playwright and screenwriter Zayd Dohrn and documents his experience growing up with his mother Bernandine Dohn, who was on the FBI 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list for years. Future episodes will spotlight podcasts from independent creators as well as companies like Campside Media, QCode, USG Audio and Atypical Artists. Each season of the podcast will end with a live episode event at the Tribeca Festival.

“As Tribeca expands its slate of year-round programming, Tribeca Audio will further extend our curatorial footprint into the world of audio storytelling, one of the fastest growing storytelling mediums today,” Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement. “Through its flagship series, ‘Tribeca Audio Premieres,’ the network will champion the work of today’s greatest audio artists while connecting their work to new and expansive audiences.”

In addition to “Tribeca Audio Premieres,” Tribeca Audio also has five new series in development: a scripted miniseries, an audio documentary series, an experimental short-form microcast and an episodic podcast featuring New York City theater performers. All work produced from the network will be accompanied by transcripts for maximum accessibility.

The Tribeca Festival ends Sunday. “Tribeca Audio Premieres” will be available July 13 on Tribeca Audio’s Apple Podcast channel, and on all podcast apps.