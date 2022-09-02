‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks U.S. Sales Record for Week-One Digital Sales, Paramount Says

Tom Cruise’s blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” has roared into the record books as the No. 1 best-selling digital sell-through title ever in the U.S. in its first week of release — at least, that’s according to Paramount Home Entertainment.

The studio said “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was released on digital Aug. 23, 2022, also is already one of the top 20 best-selling digital releases in history after being available for one week. In addition, the digital release of the film was the top-selling item on Amazon in the U.S. across every category on the day of its release. The film has been the No. 1 bestseller on Fandango’s Vudu since digital release and the “Top Gun” and “Top Gun: Maverick” bundle is its top-selling bundle.

Paramount didn’t disclose a dollar-figure amount for sales of “Top Gun: Maverick” to back up its claims. The movie is set to be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 1.

In theatrical release, “Top Gun: Maverick” has grossed more than $1.4 billion at the global box office and $692 million domestically after 14 weeks in cinemas. It currently stands as the No. 6 highest-grossing film in domestic box-office history and the No. 1 film of 2022. “Maverick” also the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.

The movie, a sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun,” follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise), who after more than 30 years of service as a top naval aviator, is still pushing the envelope as a hotshot test pilot. Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past when he returns to Top Gun to train a group of elite graduates and comes face to face with Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his former wingman, Goose. Bitter rivalries ignite as the pilots prepare for a specialized mission — which will require the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

The digital release of “Top Gun: Maverick” includes 110 minutes of bonus content. That includes behind-the-scenes features on the cast’s intense flight-training program and the filmmakers’ aerial sequences that pushed the limits beyond Mach-10 with an experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie. In addition, Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft and discusses his career at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where “Maverick” premiered. The extras also include two music videos from Lady Gaga and OneRepublic featuring their songs from the movie.