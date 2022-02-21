The Weeknd to Present Immersive Music Special, ‘The Dawn FM Experience,’ on Prime Video

The Weeknd will presented an immersive music special called “The Dawn FM Experience” on Amazon’s Prime video on Saturday, Feb. 26. According to the announcement, the special “expands the Weeknd’s latest album, ‘Dawn FM’ into a mesmerizing visual, creating a theatrical performance event that will envelope audiences in its unnerving and moody world.” The special will be available only to Prime members.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” said Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said, “Dawn FM is a masterful display of the Weeknd’s artistic vision and creative genius. We are so proud to work with Abel and XO Records to collaborate across Amazon and share this stunning, brilliant, and immersive visual experience with our global customers. With ‘The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience,’ Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can present their most ambitious projects without limits or bounds.”

Music from the show will be available for fans to stream as an eight-track live EP exclusively on Amazon Music. Starting at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET on February 25, an exclusive merch capsule celebrating the special will also be available in the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop and in the Amazon Music app to commemorate the musical event. This limited-edition collection will be available to U.S. customers at amazon.com/theweeknd.

Created by The Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, and Micah Bickham, who also directed the special, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience was produced by XO Records and Contrast Films with La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Ed Walker serving as executive producers.

The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience on Prime Video follows the Weeknd’s appearance in 103.5 Dawn FM, a livestream experience which streamed exclusively on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app.