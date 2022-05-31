‘The Boys’ Are Coming to PUBG Mobile’s Battlefield Game

The foul-mouthed antiheroes of “The Boys,” the satirical superhero series on Amazon’s Prime Video, are coming to battle-royale game PUBG Mobile.

Launching alongside “The Boys” Season 3 premiere June 3 on Prime Video, players will be able to obtain a number of exclusive items tied to the show, including the iconic super suits of Homelander, Starlight and Soldier Boy, as well as weapon skins, backpacks and a unique Supes parachute.

Then, starting June 8, PUBG Mobile players will be able to join a special “Supe Spree” event where they’ll work with “The Boys” infamous Billy Butcher to build their own investigation squad and search for evidence of superhero wrongdoings.

In the game, a horrifying series of unsolvable murders suddenly grips New York City, as the mutilated bodies of Wall Street brokers and their clients begin to appear across the city. The police have no clues and city officials are demanding answers. In order to complete each challenge, players must work with characters from “The Boys” and/or their in-game friends to expose the truth. The integration will also feature a series of weekly challenges, providing players with more opportunities to earn perks and rewards for a limited time.

PUBG Mobile and “The Boys” collaboration content will be available from June 3-July 3 to most players located in North America, South America and Europe. “The Boys” collaboration with PUBG Mobile is a partnership among Prime Video, Sony Pictures Consumer Products and Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series.

“’The Boys’ is a groundbreaking TV series that has forever changed the entertainment industry with its irreverent take on superheroes,” said Anthony Crouts, senior director of marketing for PUBG Mobile. “We always strive to deliver fresh new content to our players and this collaboration gives us the amazing opportunity to integrate real-time elements of ‘The Boys” new season directly into PUBG Mobile.”

PUBG Mobile is based on “PUBG: Battleground,” which debuted in 2017. In the game, up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-take-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat rivals in a steadily shrinking play zone.

Watch the trailer for “The Boys” + PUBG Mobile collab: