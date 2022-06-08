‘The Boys’ Companion Podcast Goes Deeper on Chace Crawford’s The Deep (EXCLUSIVE)

Superhero fish-guy The Deep — from Amazon Prime Video hit “The Boys” — is revealing his, uh, deepest secrets in a new Audible original podcast.

Launching June 9, “The Boys: Deeper and Deeper” is presented as an “in-world” interview. The setup: The Deep, portrayed in the TV series by Chace Crawford, is on the road promoting his memoir, “Deeper,” and sits down for a no-holds-barred podcast interview alongside his wife, Cassandra (played by Katy Breier).

The podcast’s release comes on the heels of the “The Boys” Season 3 premiere June 3. There’s some corporate synergy at work: Audible is the audio storytelling division of Amazon.

“The Boys: Deeper and Deeper” follows The Deep’s journey through the current season, after his exile from The Seven. From the description for the Audible podcast: “He may be Lord of the Seven Seas, but for The Deep, life has been a tsunami of humiliations and setbacks. After braving the childhood trauma of being the weird kid with gills, Deep rose to the very top, basking in worldwide fame with Earth’s most powerful superheroes. But his public glory masked the disrespect of his teammates that crushed him, day after day. When he found himself patrolling the streets of Sandusky, Ohio, and then swallowed up into the Church of the Collective, Deep realized he had plummeted even deeper than the Mariana Trench.”

By the way, the announcement of the “Deeper and Deeper” audiobook launch falls on the U.N.’s 2022 World Oceans Day.

In Season 3 of “The Boys,” the Seven are recovering from a PR crisis after member Stormfront (Aya Cash) is exposed as a neo-Nazi and the sadistic Homelander (Antony Starr) is subdued. Meanwhile, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is working for the government and receives a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon to combat Vought International, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the Seven and covers up the superheroes’ dirty secrets.

Fans can pre-order “The Boys: Deeper and Deeper” on Audible at this link. The podcast also will be available as part of the Audible Plus subscription service, which starts at $7.95 per month.