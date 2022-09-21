‘Ted Lasso’ Joins ‘FIFA 23’: Play as Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt and AFC Richmond

“Ted Lasso” is coming to “FIFA 23,” which means gamers across the world can now play as AFC Richmond and “be a goldfish” too.

The show’s fictional soccer team will become playable in the EA Sports video game starting Sept. 30. The Ultimate Edition of “FIFA 23” comes out just a few days earlier, on Sept. 27.

A trailer posted to EA Sports’ Twitter account teases the animated versions of Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), as well as fan-favorite Richmond players Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) and Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández).

Sudeikis even lends his voice for a Ted Lasso spin on EA’s signature tagline, saying in his lovable twang: “EA Sports, I’m in the game… ooh, did I sound like the guy?”

AFC Richmond will be available across multiple game modes, including Career Mode, Kickoff, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons. Players can select Ted Lasso to coach any team of their choosing, and they’ll also be able to recruit any other coach to manage Richmond.

“I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them,” Sudeikis said.

The famously foul-mouthed Goldstein added: “It is so fucking cool to be in ‘FIFA.’ I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but fuck it, totally worth it. I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious.”

Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won big at the Emmys last week, taking home statuettes for best comedy series and directing for a comedy series. Sudeikis and Goldstein both won acting awards as well.

Watch EA Sports’ trailer below.