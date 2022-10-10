‘Ted Lasso’ Fictional Dating App Bantr Comes to Life on Bumble

Life imitates art in a new promotional deal between “Ted Lasso” and dating app Bumble.

Bumble, the women-focused dating and social networking app, announced a pact with Apple TV+’s hit comedy to let members experience Bantr, the fictitious dating app featured on “Ted Lasso.” Launching this Thursday (Oct. 13) at 7 p.m. local time, a weekly “Bantr Live” experience will be available free in Bumble’s Date Mode, letting two users connect via chat without seeing the other person’s photos — similar to the Bantr app in “Ted Lasso.”

In “Ted Lasso,” Bantr requires users to chat without seeing any pictures of the other person to connect over the written word. That drives a key plot point in Season 2, when Rebecca Welton (owner of the AFC Richmond soccer club) makes a mysterious love connection on Bantr.

On Bumble, the “Ted Lasso”-branded experience within the Bumble app will mimic the Bantr format by “putting personality first and connecting people in a fun, pressure-free way,” according to Bumble. The Bantr Live experience will let two users, randomly paired together, DM for three minutes. At that point, each person will be asked if they would like to continue the conversation. If both Bumblers choose to match, their chat will live in their Date Mode queue and their profiles will then be available to view.

Bantr Live will be available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia through the end of 2022. Bumble members can RSVP to each weekly event and will be reminded in the app when it’s about to go live. Additionally, Bumble users will be able to redeem a free two-month subscription to Apple TV+.

“As huge fans of ‘Ted Lasso,’ we were so excited to bring the Bantr Live experience to our community,” said Olivia Yu, Global VP of Partnerships. “Bantr Live enables our community to connect with someone unexpected and learn more about a person before seeing them. We look forward to people on Bumble having fun with Bantr Live and connecting and dating in a new and exciting way.”

Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” has won 11 Emmys, including back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022 for comedy series, actor in a comedy series (Jason Sudeikis) and supporting actor in a comedy series (Brett Goldstein). Apple has ordered a third season of the show.

Pictured above: Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya) and Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) in “Ted Lasso” Season 2, when their characters meet up on a blind date through Bantr.