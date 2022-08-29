T-Mobile Adds Apple TV+ as Permanent Free Perk on Top-Tier Unlimited Wireless Plan

T-Mobile had offered Apple TV+ free for one year to unlimited wireless subscribers. Now it’s reupped the deal with Apple to offer all new and existing T-Mobile Magenta Max customers access to Apple TV+ for no additional cost — for as long at they hold the accounts.

The added Apple TV+ perk for customers on the Magenta Max plan, T-Mobile’s most expensive tier, will go into effect starting Wed. Aug. 31. Meanwhile, users on T-Mobile’s Magenta unlimited plan can also receive six months of free Apple TV+.

The additional streaming perk is on top of T-Mobile’s bundling of Netflix (either the Basic or Standard tier, depending on a customer’s mobile plan) and TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ for unlimited wireless customers and its offer of on free year of Paramount+ in addition to discounts on YouTube TV and Philo.

Terms of the expanded deal between T-Mobile and Apple for the Apple TV+ giveaway are not being disclosed. Typically in such arrangements, the distributor (i.e. T-Mobile) pays a wholesale per-subscriber fee to the content provider (i.e. Apple).

Apple TV+ is the home of original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar best picture winner, “CODA,” Emmy winners “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show,” and series such as “Severance,” “Pachinko,” “For All Mankind” and “Loot.”

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert announced the new perk Monday in a video: