Studio71 Touts Facebook Video Traction, Signs Creators Including Whitney Port, Epic Meal Time, Trixie Mattel

Studio71 has dramatically stepped up Facebook video distribution efforts — with the digital content studio and network claiming its efforts have already produced more than 1 billion views on the platform.

In addition, the company announced that it has signed several top creators to its roster, including Whitney Port; Epic Meal Time, the cooking show hosted by Harley Morenstein; and drag queen Trixie Mattel.

Historically focused on YouTube, Studio71 last year formed a dedicated Facebook division. The company says it’s been publishing more than 1,000 videos per month on its creators’ Facebook pages, which have amassed over 50 million followers.

Whitney Port, a vlogger, fashion designer, entrepreneur and an alum of MTV’s “The Hills,” has a bigger following on Facebook (430,000-plus followers) than on YouTube (178,000 subscribers). Port has tapped Studio71 to grow her business on Facebook, joining other creators including Marques Brownlee, Dave “Heavy D” Sparks, Jacksfilms, Jackson O’Doherty and Genevieve Hannelius. Studio71’s Facebook talent recruitment efforts are overseen by Matt Barker, VP, talent partnerships and relations.

According to Studio71, the company has more than doubled organic engagement on Facebook for several creators in 2022, including pro parkour team Storror and lifestyle creator Domo Wilson. Some creators in Studio71’s Facebook network now generate more revenue via Facebook than from their YouTube channels.

“Our Facebook division has added considerable reach and revenue for our creators since launch last year,” Studio71 co-CEO Adam Boorstin said in a statement. “We’re dedicated to helping talent build a fast-growing and sustainable Facebook business that will act as a valuable new revenue stream.”

Studio71’s Facebook division comprises an in-house team of editors, content strategists and community organizers who produce, edit and publish each creator’s video library to the platform. The division is led by director of audience development Nick Robertson and VP of business development Peter Nordahl-Hansen.

Studio71 manages over 1,800 creator channels, which it says generate more than 13 billion monthly views across YouTube, connected TVs and social media. The company is a division of Red Arrow Studios, which is part of Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

(Pictured above, l. to r.: Whitney Port, Epic Meal Time’s Harley Morenstein, Trixie Mattel)