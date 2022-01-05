Peacock Will Stream All of NBCU’s 2022 Winter Olympics Coverage

NBCUniversal will pack every single second of its coverage from the 2022 Winter Olympics into Peacock’s premium tiers, as it looks to use the Beijing games as a new streaming signup lure.

In the U.S., Peacock will be the comprehensive streaming home of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China, available on the service’s premium tier, from Feb. 2-20, 2022. Peacock will present live streaming coverage of every event of the Winter Olympics across all 15 sports — inclusive of all events airing on NBC and NBCU’s cable networks — as well as catch-up on-demand viewing.

In addition, subscribers to Peacock Premium ($4.99/month, includes ads) and Premium Plus ($9.99/month, no ads) will be able to watch the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show for the Winter Olympics, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, highlight clips and more.

NBCU said it will soon announce more details about its TV coverage of the Winter Olympics, including full daily schedules of live events and replay availability, as well as Peacock exclusive daily studio programming details.

“As the streaming destination of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Peacock will offer the ultimate fan experience all in one place,” Kelly Campbell, the ex-Hulu chief who recently joined Peacock as president, said in a statement. “From every live event and gold medal moment to exclusive daily shows, channels and original documentaries, viewers will be able to easily catch-up and keep up on all the action throughout the Games with our comprehensive Olympics hub on Peacock.”

The 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is set to take place on Friday, Feb. 4, with competition coverage beginning two days prior on Wednesday, Feb. 2. NBC’s first primetime show will air Thursday, Feb. 3. The Winter Games conclude on Sunday, Feb. 20, with the Closing Ceremony.

Team USA is expected to feature many top medal contenders, including three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (snowboarding), 2018 Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim (snowboarding), two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine skiing), three-time world champion Nathan Chen (figure skating), and 2018 Olympian Erin Jackson (speed skating). The reigning Olympic champion U.S. women’s ice hockey team are gold medal contenders and other U.S. team sports, such as curling, are expected to be in contention for medals as well.

“We are excited to offer NBC Olympics’ storytelling and complete streaming coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Peacock,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer for NBC Olympics and Paralympics. “This approach provides the American audience with a dynamic, easy-to-use Olympic viewing hub where not a single moment, live or on-demand, will be missed.”