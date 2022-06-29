Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2 Free Virtual Watch Party Will Feature Cast Q&A

Netflix is celebrating the last two episodes of “Stranger Things 4” with a live, virtual watch party late Thursday night — letting fans tune in for a cast Q&A before the Volume 2 eps go live July 1.

For the virtual watch party, Netflix has tapped Scener, a co-viewing platform that lets people watch titles on different streaming services together online. The event is free to access, but you must be a current Netflix subscriber to watch the premiere.

Ahead of the two “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 epsiodes’ premiere at 3 a.m. ET Friday on Netflix, the Scener watch party will host a Q&A starting at 2:15 a.m. ET with cast members David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Henry Creel/Vecna) and Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson).

To RSVP, fans can sign up at strangerthings4.scener.com. So far, more than 18,000 people have registered for the event.

“Stranger Things” has been among Netflix’s most popular originals, with Season 4 of the supernatural ’80s-set thriller the No. 1 English-language series on the service. (“Squid Game” remains the No. 1 most-watched original in the first four weeks of release.)

The final two episodes in Season 4 Volume 2 run about four hours total — they’re essentially two movies. Volume 1 ended with the revelation that Vecna is actually Henry Creel (Bower), a Hawkins boy from the ’50s who became the first test subject in the same government experiment as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 trailer revealed that a major showdown is looming, as Vecna tells Eleven at one point: “Your friends have lost.”

“Stranger Things” was created by the Duffer Brothers and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.