Stephen A. Smith Is Launching His Own Podcast — and He’ll Serve Up Hot Takes on More Than Just Sports

Notorious sports commentator Stephen A. Smith isn’t shy about sharing his thoughts. And he promises to unleash a new stream of unfiltered opinions — on a wide array of current events beyond sports — in his first podcast, set to launch next month.

“Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith,” produced by Audacy’s Cadence13 podcast division, will be a three-times-per-week talk show. It’s slated to premiere Sept. 26, on the Audacy app and all major podcast platforms, with new episodes set to drop on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The talk-show podcast will feature Smith, joined by notable guests, riffing on the day’s headlines across politics, entertainment, social issues, criminal justice, business and (undoubtedly) spots.

“It’s hard to put into words how excited I am about this opportunity,” Smith said in a statement provided to Variety. “Although my love for sports will never fade, neither has my zest for expanding my interest beyond the court or field of play. I love news. I love entertainment. Above all else, I love attaching myself to, and touching on, things that are percolating in the minds of the masses — with no inhibitions.”

Smith hosts ESPN’s “First Take” sports talk show and serves as an analyst on “NBA Countdown” throughout the pro hoops season. He has appeared on podcasts before (and ESPN distributes “First Take” in an audio-only podcast format). What’s different about “Know Mercy,” beyond its expanded scope, is that it is “a podcast I personally own, with content I personally control,” according to Smith.

Smith started out at the New York Daily News and Philadelphia Inquirer, before going on to become one of ESPN’s most popular commentators and today has more than 12 million followers across social media. He’s repped by WME.

“Stephen A. Smith is a larger-than-life talent and force of nature whose indelible passion, wit and candor ignite every conversation he’s a part of, engaging millions of fans along the way,” said Chris Corcoran, chief content officer and founding partner of Cadence13.