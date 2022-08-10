Spotter Taps Marketing Veteran Galvea Kelly as First CMO for YouTube Video-Monetization Startup

Spotter, a startup that pays YouTube creators cash for the right to monetize their video libraries, hired Galvea Kelly as its first chief marketing officer.

Kelly most recently served as CMO for Collective, an online concierge back-office platform for self-employed workers in the U.S. The award-winning marketing exec has also held global leadership positions for brands including L’Oreal, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Chobani. The native of Ireland began her career in marketing and advertising by founding her own digital marketing agency.

As Spotter’s first CMO, Kelly is tasked with driving growth and engagement across the company’s creator community and leading its marketing and advertising initiatives. In the next few months, Kelly plans to hired more than 25 staffers to support the company’s growth.

“Galvea has demonstrated exceptional leadership and an outstanding track record of building and scaling some of the world’s most recognizable brands and communities globally,” Aaron DeBevoise, CEO and founder of Spotter, said in a statement. “On top of her outstanding professional success, Galvea brings with her a passion for storytelling and enhancing community.”

Kelly is the latest in a string of key hires at Spotter. In 2022, the startup has recruited Rob Gabel, founder of Tubular Labs and veteran of Netflix, as chief strategy officer; YouTube veteran Derek Reynolds as EVP of legal and business affairs; and Damon Berger, formerly with WildBrain, as EVP of business development and operations. Head of creator community Monica Khan, previously with Meta and YouTube, will report to Kelly.

Kelly said in a statement, “As a leader in the creator economy movement, Spotter is fueling the ecosystem and revolutionizing the creator journey. I am beyond proud to join Spotter and support creators’ effort to scale their businesses. I’m excited to partner with Aaron and the team — together we will provide even more value and resources to all creators.”

Spotter says it has doled out more than $400 million to YouTube creator partners, which include MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), Dude Perfect and Like Nastya. Founded in 2019, the company claims to have a a $1.7 billion valuation, with investors including Mark Bezos and Softbank. Spotter says it is aiming to deploy $1 billion over the next 18 months in deals with creators.