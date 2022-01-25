Spotify’s Gimlet Studio Hiring In-House Producers for Harry and Meghan Markle Weekly Podcast

Spotify inked an exclusive podcast deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex more than a year ago — and since then, the couple has produced only a 2020 holiday special for the streamer.

Previously, Spotify and the couple’s Archewell Audio had said they expected the first series to premiere in 2021. Now, after no shows materialized last year, there’s new info on a new podcast from Harry and Meghan: Gimlet — the podcast studio Spotify acquired in early 2019 — is hiring a new team to produce weekly podcast show with Archewell featuring “high-profile women.”

“We’re currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high-profile women,” reads one of the job postings.

Gimlet is seeking at least two producers for six-month contract positions to work on the untitled podcast, including a senior producer who “will be involved with every step of the show.”

“We’re looking for experienced Producers to join a team that will launch an exciting new weekly show, based in Los Angeles,” the listings read. “The ideal candidates have a background in audio production, and experience working with high profile talent. They thrive under deadline pressure like to work collaboratively to solve problems. Producers will be involved in research, story development, talent management, recording/field producing, writing and editing. The right candidates have a strong sense of creativity, curiosity, and empathy. They are interested in the intersection of social activism and popular culture.”

Reps for Spotify did not respond to requests for comment; an Archewell rep declined to comment. The job listings were previously reported by U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Gimlet also co-produced Harry and Meghan Markle’s 34-minute holiday special, released in December 2020, in which the couple shared a collection of personal anecdotes and inspirational stories from a variety guests. Those included Stacey Abrams, Christina Adane, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, James Corden, Matt Haig, Sir Elton John, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry and George the Poet.

Under the multiyear pact, the couple’s Archewell Audio production company was going to create programming exclusively for Spotify with the goal of the overall slate to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

Last year, Archewell Audio hired award-winning podcast producer Rebecca Sananes as head of audio.