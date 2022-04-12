Spotify Greenroom Rebranded to Spotify Live

Live audio chatroom app Spotify Greenroom is now being rebranded as Spotify Live and incorporated into its main streaming app, the music streaming giant announced Tuesday.

First launched in fall 2020, Spotify Live is an app that allows users to participate in a group audio conversations with a capacity of up to 1000 people. The app was launched as Greenroom to compete with similar live audio platforms such as Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, which rose in popularity as a communication tool during the pandemic. However, last month, Bloomberg reported that Spotify was considering a retool of the Greenroom brand, due in part to the app’s struggle to find an audience in its field.

Under this new rebrand, Spotify Live will remain as a standalone app, but its features will be integrated into the main Spotify app. Users will be able to access livestreams from podcast hosts or musical artists on the main Spotify app, via their creator pages on the platform. Spotify kicked off the feature Tuesday with a livestreamed conversation between DJ Akademiks, host of “Off The Record with DJ Akademiks,” and popular rapper Waka Flocka Flame.

Spotify also announced several live shows hosted by podcasters that will begin airing on the platform. Some of the titles announced include “After Hours With Alex Cooper,” a live talk show with “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper; “King of the Court,” an NBA talk show hosted by popular comedian Hasan Minhaj; and “Tana’s Toxic Tips,” an advice show from influencer Tana Mongeau.

To celebrate the rebrand of Spotify Live, the company will host a livestream album release party for the new album “Paradise Again,” from popular house music group Swedish House Mafia. The event will consist of a live DJ set hosted by the group, which can be accessed on their artist page starting on Friday night.