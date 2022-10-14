Spotify’s ‘Case 63’ Mind-Bending Thriller Podcast Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac Gets Release Date and Trailer

Things get supernaturally weird in Spotify’s scripted original podcast drama “Case 63,” starring Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac, set to debut later this month.

All 10 episodes of “Case 63” will drop on Oct. 25, exclusively on Spotify. In the show, Dr. Eliza Knight (Julianne Moore), a New York psychiatrist, begins treating a patient registered only as Case 63 (Isaac) — who claims to be a time traveler from the year 2062. What Dr. Knight first believes to be a routine therapeutic case rapidly unfolds into a story that threatens the boundaries of reality. (Listen to the trailer below.)

The series is an adaptation of “Caso 63,” Spotify’s most-listened-to scripted original podcast in Latin America, produced in Santiago, Chile — the first non-English podcast the company has adapted into multiple languages for multiple markets. The conclusion to the original story of Pedro Roiter and Dra. Aldunate in “Caso 63” arrives Oct. 18, 2022, as the series returns for its third and final season in its Spanish and Portuguese versions.

In a statement provided to Variety, Moore said, “‘Case 63’ was my very first audio experience and I was able to see firsthand how immersive and impactful podcasting is as a mode of storytelling. It is a thrilling and timely story — incredibly mysterious and romantic, suspenseful and strange.” She added that “the opportunity to work with my friends Oscar Isaac and [director] Mimi O’Donnell made the recording a joy. I hope everyone will enjoy listening to it as much as we did making it. ‘Case 63’ is exactly the kind of story that I love.”

Isaac commented, “I’m a big fan of the original ‘Case 63’ and it was great to be able to partner with Spotify and Julianne on this adaption.”

The English-language “Case 63” is produced by Spotify’s Gimlet studio, Moore’s production company FortySixty and Isaac’s Mad Gene Media. The series is directed by O’Donnell and produced by Katie Pastore. Moore and Isaac serve as executive producers alongside Spotify’s O’Donnell, Dawn Ostroff and Julie McNamara. “Caso 63” was created and originally written by Julio Rojas.

“Caso 63” ranked No. 1 in Spotify’s top podcast charts for nearly a month in Argentina and Mexico after its Nov. 12, 2020, premiere. “Paciente 63,” the Brazilian adaptation, ranked No. 1 in the country’s local trending podcasts chart for more than two weeks after its premiere in July 2021. In India, “Virus 2062,” released in September 2021, reached No. 1 on Spotify’s local trending chart.

Last week, Spotify axed 11 original podcasts from its Gimlet and Parcast studios, as part of a slate-pruning move to focus resources on bigger hits. That resulted in at least 38 staffers losing their jobs, according to the unions that rep Gimlet and Parcast employees.

Listen to the trailer for “Case 63” featuring Moore and Isaac: