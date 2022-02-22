SoundCloud Strikes Joint Venture With Quality Control’s Solid Foundation Management (EXCLUSIVE)

SoundCloud has entered into a joint venture with Solid Foundation, the management and creative services arm of QC Media Holdings, which both are owned and operated by Quality Control Music founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas. In this deal and Solid Foundation are joining forces to “discover new talent and revolutionize artist partnerships by empowering creatives with bespoke resources, tools and access,” according to the announcement.

As part of the joint venture, QC Media has made an investment in SoundCloud and as a result, Lee, Thomas and their Atlanta-based Solid Foundation artist management team will work collaboratively with the company to identify, invest in, and foster the careers of artists featured on the platform.

Collectively, this deal will apply a combination of deep industry experience, proprietary data and resources to create custom A&R programs for selected artists, including development, distribution and marketing and artist services.

Lee and Thomas have had a remarkable run since founding Quality Control Music in 2013, building on their earlier with Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane to play huge roles in launching the careers of Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, City Girls, and many others.

“Coach K and P are two of the most influential voices in music, having identified, developed and grown some of the most successful hip-hop acts of our time,” said Eliah Seton, president of SoundCloud. “With this deal, we’re bringing together SoundCloud, the largest A&R source on the planet, with the creative genius of Coach and P.”

Thomas said, “With our years of ear-to-the-street skills coupled with SoundCloud’s endless stream of talent and powerful data pointing to what is authentically bubbling up in the scene I can’t think of a better merging of passion, intel and skill sets to create countless new paths for emerging artists. We are beyond excited for this partnership.”

Lee added, “There is nothing more important to our process than discovering new artists, so partnering with SoundCloud, one of the most important hotbeds of talent, is incredibly exciting to us. Their data merging with our time-tested way of cultivating and building artists will be a blend to be reckoned with!”