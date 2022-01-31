Sony to Buy ‘Halo’ and ‘Destiny’ Game Creator Bungie for $3.6 Billion

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a deal to acquire Bungie, the developer behind game franchises including “Halo” and “Destiny,” for $3.6 billion.

The deal will give the Sony games division access to Bungie’s “world-class approach to live game services and technology expertise,” Sony said. Bungie will continue to operate independently as a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Based, which has more than 900 employees, is focused on the long-term development of “Destiny 2,” expanding the Destiny universe, and creating new worlds in future intellectual property. The “Halo” franchise is currently managed and developed by Microsoft-owned 343 Industries, as part of Xbox Game Studios. A long-gestating TV series based on “Halo” is set to premiere on Paramount Plus in March.

Post-acquisition, Bungie will be run by its board of directors chaired by CEO Pete Parsons and Bungie’s current management team. The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

“Bungie has created and continues to evolve some of the world’s most beloved videogame franchises and, by aligning its values with people’s desire to share gameplay experiences, they bring together millions of people around the world,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation. “As part of our Purpose to ‘fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology’, we will utilize the Sony Group’s diverse array of entertainment and technology assets to support further evolution of Bungie and its ability to create iconic worlds across multiple platforms and media.”

“We’ve had a strong partnership with Bungie since the inception of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO, SIE. “This is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience. We understand how vital Bungie’s community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow.”

Bungie’s Parsons commented, “In SIE, we have found a partner that fully supports us and wants to accelerate our vision of creating meaningful entertainment experiences that span generations, all while valuing the creative independence that is the heartbeat of Bungie. We will continue pursuing our vision of one, unified Bungie community, building games that value our community and meet them wherever and however they choose to play.”