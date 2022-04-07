Smosh Hires Casting Veteran Lesley Wolff as Director of On-Air Talent

YouTube comedy network and studio Smosh hired casting director and actor Lesley Wolff, who is joining the company as director of on-air talent.

Wolff will report directly to Ian Hecox, Smosh’s co-founder and president Ian Hecox. In the role, she will oversee the current cast of Smosh, lead casting efforts including scouting for new talent, and develop partnerships with creators across the digital landscape.

Wolff has operated her own boutique digital-focused casting company, Wolff Casting, catering to clients across digital, TV, film and advertising sectors. She has helmed the casting department for all digital entities at Condé Nast and worked for Comedy Central, HBO and E!. She has served as a casting producer in charge of finding sketch-comedy performers for NBC’s “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” and the upcoming “Book Of Queer” on Discovery Plus.

As a comedic actor, Wolff has appeared on Showtime’s “Weeds,” George Lopez’s sitcom “Lopez” and Netflix’s “Guest House.” She also is the founder and teacher of the Fresh Faces Comedy Workshop, where she can be found hosting her monthly shows at the Hollywood Improv.

“We’re excited to have Lesley join the Smosh team and help us develop the current Smosh cast while also identifying new talent,” Hecox said in a statement. “Smosh is a constantly evolving creative space for the funniest people on the internet, and I want this to continue to be a place where up-and-coming comedians and creators aspire to be. Lesley is a pro with the experience and passion to do just that.”

Wolff commented, “There is nothing more exciting and rewarding than finding and developing emerging talent and then watching it grow and expand. Smosh is a group of tight-knit comedians from all walks of life and comedic backgrounds who love to make each other laugh, and I am so excited to join Smosh as the director of on-air talent and further collaborate with Ian Hecox and the entire Smosh family.”

Smosh was started on YouTube in 2006 by childhood friends Hecox and Anthony Padilla (who left the group in 2017). In 2019, Smosh was acquired by Mythical Entertainment, the company formed by “Good Mythical Morning” hosts Rhett & Link, after Smosh’s previous parent company, Defy Media, shut down.

Today, the Smosh network on YouTube includes the flagship Smosh channel, as well as Smosh Pit, Smosh Games and El Smosh, which collectively have more than 46 million subscribers.

Smosh’s current cast members include Hecox, Shayne Topp, Courtney Miller, Damien Haas, Jacklyn Uweh, Kimmy Jiminez, Keith Leak Jr., Noah Grossman and Olivia Sui.