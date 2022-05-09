SiriusXM Hires Disney’s Jessica Casano-Antonellis as Head of Communications

Jessica Casano-Antonellis, after more than four years at Disney where she led PR for Disney+ and Hulu, has joined SiriusXM as SVP and head of communications.

Casano-Antonellis succeeds Patrick Reilly, who after 17 years is leaving SiriusXM. Casano-Antonellis reports to CMO Denise Karkos and is responsible for all aspects of the company’s communications function, including strategic communications, brand reputation management and media relations.

“Jessica is a valued and respected leader who brings a wealth of strategic communications experience in the media, entertainment and technology industries to SiriusXM,” Karkos said in announcing the hire. “She will be an incredible asset to the company and will play a key role as we continue to tell the story of SiriusXM as a leader in audio entertainment.”

Most recently, Casano-Antonellis was VP of communications for Disney Streaming, overseeing global communications strategies for Disney+ and Hulu. She played a significant role in the Disney’s pivot to streaming, first with the launch of ESPN+ in 2018 followed by the launch of Disney+ in 2019.

Before joining Disney in 2017, Casano-Antonellis headed global communications for video-sharing platform Vimeo. Prior to Vimeo, she spent nearly 10 years at PR agency Text100 (now Archetype).

Casano-Antonellis commented on her new appointment, “After more than four fulfilling and busy years leading communications for the Walt Disney Company’s portfolio of streaming services, I’m excited to begin this next adventure working with Denise, CEO Jennifer Witz, and the rest of the leadership team at SiriusXM. I am impressed by Jennifer’s vision for the company and can’t wait to jump right in to champion the company’s narrative as it pushes new boundaries in the audio space.”