Siegfried & Roy Podcast From Apple TV Plus Uncovers Duo’s Private History (Podcast Roundup)

In today’s podcast roundup, Apple TV Plus delves into the lives and careers of pop-culture icons Siegfried & Roy; “SNL” alums Dana Carvey and David Spade host a comedy talk show from Cadence13; Spotify’s The Ringer cooks up a new feed for foodies; and more.

Apple TV Plus debuted “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” a docu-series that promises to reveal untold stories of the world-famous magic performers and animal trainers, with the first two episodes of eight-part podcast on Jan. 12 exclusively on Apple Podcasts. Over the course of nearly half a century, Siegfried & Roy performed some 30,000 shows for millions. (Roy Horn died in 2020 and Siegfried Fischbacher died in January 2021.) In the new podcast, filmmaker and investigative journalist Steven Leckart explores their private lives, eccentric public personae and tragic final show in Las Vegas — a 2003 accident at the Mirage in which a white tiger attacked and severely injured Horn. “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy” is produced by At Will Media and executive produced by Will Malnati and Leckart (“Challenger: The Final Flight,” “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”). The series joins a growing slate of Apple TV Plus original podcasts including “The Line,” “Hooked” and “The Problem With Jon Stewart” as well as official companion podcasts for Apple TV Plus original series including “Foundation” and “For All Mankind.”

Audacy’s Cadence13 announced “Fly on the Wall With Dana Carvey and David Spade,” a weekly talk show hosted by the actors, comedians, writers, producers and former “Saturday Night Live” cast members, which premieres with the first two episodes Jan. 12 on major podcast platforms. Each week, Carvey and Spade will sit down for in-depth conversations with other “SNL” alums as well as other special guests and friends who share never-before-told stories about their careers. The lineup of guests includes Chris Rock, Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Darrell Hammond, Kevin Nealon, Jon Lovitz, Martin Short, Melanie Hutsell, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows, Laraine Newman, Rob Lowe and Will Forte. Carvey is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Spade is repped by WME and Brillstein. “Fly on the Wall” is executive produced by Cadence13’s Chris Corcoran, Carvey and Spade, and co-executive produced by Charlie Finan of Brillstein Entertainment.

Spotify’s Ringer Podcast Network announced “Ringer Food,” a new culinary-focused podcast feed. The lineup includes “House of Carbs” from longtime Ringer podcast host and food enthusiast Joe House, set to debut Jan. 12; and “Food News,” hosted by Juliet Litman (host of podcast “Bachelor Party” and co-host of The Ringer’s “Jam Session”) and David Jacoby (co-host of “Jalen and Jacoby” on ESPN2) every Friday, with the first episode dropping on Jan. 14.

Somethin’ Else, a Sony Music Entertainment podcast studio, announced that podcast “Exactly. With Florence Given” will premiere Monday, Jan. 17, on all major podcast platforms. The 23-year-old Brit is the bestselling author, feminist and illustrator behind “Woman Don’t Owe You Pretty,” her debut book that aims to empower readers to know their worth. On the weekly podcast series, Given and her guests will examine topics like sex, relationships, social media and body image through a feminist lens. Guests are set to include actor Jameela Jamil, author Layla Saad, dominatrix Miss Erica Storm and comedian Sofie Hagen. In a nod to her nickname “Floss,” listeners will also be able to subscribe to “Extra Floss” on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions to get ad-free episodes of “Exactly. With Florence Given” (pricing was not announced).

Public media organization PRX inked podcast partnerships with independent audio production companies Magnificent Noise, WaitWhat and Skeptoid Media. Beginning this month, PRX will distribute the following podcasts via its PRX Dovetail publishing platform: “This Is Dating” and “Bubble Trouble” from Magnificent Noise; “Meditative Story” and “Spark & Fire” from WaitWhat; and “Skeptoid” from Skeptoid Media. PRX also will partner with each producer to provide sponsorship and promotional support.

Slate announced that it will exclusively represent Forever Dog, a podcast network that creates comedy and culture shows that champion diversity, individuality and empowerment. The multiyear strategic agreement between two companies encompasses all-go-to market activity and the potential for future collaboration on new programming.

