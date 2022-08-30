Samsung TV Plus Launches Rebrand, Unveils New Content Partnerships

It’s the start of a new chapter for Samsung TV Plus, TV manufacturer’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video on-demand service — which is launching a new brand identity to highlight its latest content lineup and momentum in reaching viewers globally.

Launched in 2015 as one of the first FAST services by a device manufacturer, Samsung TV Plus has steadily expanded its reach and content offering to deliver more than 220 channels in the U.S., over 1,600 channels globally, and over 50 owned-and-operated channels spanning news, sports, entertainment and more worldwide.

The No. 1 most popular FAST service on Samsung Smart TVs in the last 12 months has seen 100% growth in consumer viewing, including nearly 3 billion hours streamed by users across the globe, according to the company.

The new global Samsung TV Plus brand launching today represents “Samsung’s commitment and investment in the future of FAST,” the company said. Samsung TV Plus is available on all 2016-22 Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices for free. Samsung also recently announced the availability of Samsung TV Plus on select Family Hub refrigerators (2.0 models 2017 and later), initially in the U.S. and Korea, so users can continue watching from every room.

“As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivaled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe,” said Won-Jin Lee, president and head of the service business team at Samsung Electronics. “We are thrilled to recognize the massive growth we’ve achieved so far across 24 countries and over 1,600 channels globally. Samsung TV Plus’ new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST.”

Samsung TV Plus’ revamped brand identity was led by U.K.-based brand agency Dixon Baxi. The new logo is inspired by the Samsung TV Plus cross-device experience. “The new brand’s bold use of color and animation bring to life the extraordinary variety of content available on Samsung TV Plus and its radical ease of use across screens, delivering premium subscription-free TV to the masses,” the company said.

Samsung TV Plus will unveil a host of new programming partnerships and features including: