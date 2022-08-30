Samsung TV Plus Launches Rebrand, Unveils New Content Partnerships

It’s the start of a new chapter for Samsung TV Plus, TV manufacturer’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video on-demand service — which is launching a new brand identity to highlight its latest content lineup and momentum in reaching viewers globally.
Launched in 2015 as one of the first FAST services by a device manufacturer, Samsung TV Plus has steadily expanded its reach and content offering to deliver more than 220 channels in the U.S., over 1,600 channels globally, and over 50 owned-and-operated channels spanning news, sports, entertainment and more worldwide.
The No. 1 most popular FAST service on Samsung Smart TVs in the last 12 months has seen 100% growth in consumer viewing, including nearly 3 billion hours streamed by users across the globe, according to the company.
The new global Samsung TV Plus brand launching today represents “Samsung’s commitment and investment in the future of FAST,” the company said. Samsung TV Plus is available on all 2016-22 Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices for free. Samsung also recently announced the availability of Samsung TV Plus on select Family Hub refrigerators (2.0 models 2017 and later), initially in the U.S. and Korea, so users can continue watching from every room.
“As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivaled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe,” said Won-Jin Lee, president and head of the service business team at Samsung Electronics. “We are thrilled to recognize the massive growth we’ve achieved so far across 24 countries and over 1,600 channels globally. Samsung TV Plus’ new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST.”
Samsung TV Plus’ revamped brand identity was led by U.K.-based brand agency Dixon Baxi. The new logo is inspired by the Samsung TV Plus cross-device experience. “The new brand’s bold use of color and animation bring to life the extraordinary variety of content available on Samsung TV Plus and its radical ease of use across screens, delivering premium subscription-free TV to the masses,” the company said.
Samsung TV Plus will unveil a host of new programming partnerships and features including:
- Premium Content: With Samsung’s commitment to deliver more premium content for free, it continues to strengthen its partnerships with A+E Networks, The E.W. Scripps Company and BBC Studios, including launching the global auto franchise, Top Gear. The channel marks BBC’s fifth channel that has launched on Samsung TV Plus, including BBC Home, BBC Food, Classic Doctor Who and Antiques Roadshow UK. Additionally, fans can now watch their favorite crime dramas like Law & Order Special Victims Unit, NCIS, Chicago Fire, and more on ION from Scripps Networks. Also expanding content for viewers with an eye for design, Samsung and A+E Networks deliver all things home, décor, style, food, and more with the Home.Made.Nation channel.
- Expanded News: Samsung TV Plus carries news channels for all four major broadcasters, ABC News Live, CBS News, LiveNOW from Fox, and NBC News Now, and features content from every genre and region including Bloomberg TV+ UHD, Cheddar News and Telemundo. In addition to delivering national and international news coverage, Samsung TV Plus has launched an initiative to bring live, local news and weather to consumers around the U.S. Today, the service offers local news programming tailored to viewers’ local region across more than 40 DMAs.
- Expanded VOD Library: Samsung plans to double Samsung TV Plus’ already expansive library in 2023 through new and expanded partnerships with Lionsgate, Vice Media and other partners.
- Commitment to O&O: This fall, Ride or Drive, the first auto-focused channel will launch on the platform, will offer even more automotive content for car fans. Samsung Showcase, a channel featuring marquee content including concerts, events and special programming, will also join the growing network of Samsung channels. TV veteran Andy Singer – who previously held senior roles at content studio Alkemy X, Travel Channel, DIY Network, and HGTV – has joined Samsung TV Plus as head of content to lead deals on owned-and-operated content.
- Exclusive Premieres: Samsung has brought viewers FAST-first content premieres, including an exclusive two-minute sneak peek of Prime Video’s highly anticipated “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series; an exclusive, uncut version of Demi Lovato’s Vevo Official Live Performance, Vevo’s bespoke artist series; and EstrellaTV’s new mockumentary, “Norteados con Don Cheto.”