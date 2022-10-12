Roku Launches Line of Smart-Home Products Developed With Wyze, Inks Exclusive Walmart Sales Deal

Streaming soon on Roku devices: your front door?

Roku is expanding beyond its streaming-media players, Roku-branded TVs and home-entertainment speakers with the launch of an array of new smart-home products. The smart-home products include security cameras, video doorbells, smart lightbulbs and smart plugs. Roku developed the products in partnership with Wyze Labs, a Seattle-based smart-home company formed by ex-Amazon employees.

Walmart is the exclusive bricks-and-mortar retailer for the Roku Smart Home line, which will be available in nearly 3,500 Walmart stores in the U.S. beginning Oct. 17. The smart-home products also will be sold via roku.com and walmart.com.

At launch, customers with Roku devices will be able see who is at their door with their the Roku video doorbell. Users will also be able to view live streams from their Roku cameras or use a Roku voice remote to bring up video feeds.

The company is launching a Roku Smart Home mobile app for iOS and Android, as well as a camera subscription plan that includes cloud video recording history, alerts and package-delivery notifications. According to the company, Roku Smart Home products also will be compatible with third-party voice assistants. Security features include two-factor authentication (2FA), encrypted user data and secure boot.

“Branching further into the smart home category is a natural extension of our business, and we are proud to partner with Walmart to make the experience simple and affordable,” said Mustafa Ozgen, president of devices at Roku.

Heading up the new product line is Mark Robins, VP of Roku Smart Home, who joined the company in 2021 from Intel, where he had been head of corporate AI strategy.

The initial Roku Smart Home lineup (with list prices) includes: floodlight camera ($99.99); indoor and outdoor cameras ($26.99-$73.99); 360-degree indoor camera ($39.99); video doorbell and chime ($79.99-$99.99); smart lightbulbs, white and color ($6.88-$23.99); smart light strips ($22.99-$44.99); and

indoor and outdoor smart plugs ($8.88-$14.99).

“Roku’s new line of Smart Home devices, available exclusively in-store at Walmart, allows our customers to easily enjoy the security and convenience afforded by these new products from Roku,” said Laura Rush, SVP of electronics, toys and seasonal for Walmart U.S.