Roku Platform Head Scott Rosenberg Is Leaving the Company

Roku announced that Scott Rosenberg, SVP and GM of its platform business, informed the company that he plans to step down in the spring of 2022.

It’s unknown what Rosenberg, a nine-year Roku veteran, expects to do after exiting the streaming-platform player. According to Roku, Rosenberg will continue to lead his teams until his departure. The company’s Platform business, encompassing ad sales, content sales and subscription-revenue sharing, represented 86% of Roku’s total revenue for the third quarter of 2021.

In a statement, Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood said, “While Scott remains deeply invested in the company’s success, he’s ready for his next professional challenge and believes this is the right timeframe for him to make a change. I respect and fully support his decision.”

Rosenberg, in a statement provided by the company, commented: “Working at Roku these last nine years has been the most rewarding time of my career, without a close second. Deciding to leave was difficult, but made possible by my belief in the incredible bench strength of the Platform team and the company as a whole.”

In Q3, Roku’s Platform segment revenue jumped 82%, to $583 million, “reflecting significant contributions from both content distribution and advertising activities,” Roku said in announcing earnings. Average revenue per user in the quarter hit $40.10 (on a trailing 12-month basis), an increase of nearly 50% year-over-year.

Rosenberg joined Roku in 2012 as VP of advertising and business development. In January 2018, he assumed the role of SVP and GM of Roku’s Platform Business, overseeing both advertising and content and services. The company credited Rosenberg with playing an important role in the company’s September 2017 IPO.