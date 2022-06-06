Roku Launches Espacio Latino, a Spanish-Language Hub With Hundreds of Hours of Free Content

Atención, teleadictos!

Roku has unwrapped Espacio Latino, a new destination for U.S. Spanish-speaking audiences, which aggregates hundreds of hours of free programming on the Roku Channel.

For the launch of Espacio Latino, Roku has inked deals with several new partners: NBCUniversal’s Telemundo, Hemisphere Media Group, Cisneros Media, Eurochannel, Weather Channel en Español and Canela.TV. Roku also is pulling in content from existing partners, including Lionsgate, Cinedigm, A+E Networks, BBC Studios, Sony Pictures Television, Film Movement, EstrellaTV, TelevisaUnivision and Pantaya, and beIN Sports.

A user’s language settings will determine whether users will first experience a Spanish or English user interface and playback settings in Espacio Latino. In addition, advertising on Espacio Latino will appear in Spanish if a user is watching content with Spanish subtitles or Spanish audio; ads will appear in English if English subtitles are activated.

At launch, Espacio Latino will include over 50 Spanish-language live TV channels, of which more than 25 are new to the Roku Channel, from partners including Canela.TV, EstrellaTV, TelevisaUnivision and Weather Channel en Español. Through the hub, users also have the ability to add Spanish-language premium subscriptions. Some of the programming on Espacio Latino will be available exclusively on the Roku Channel.

Additionally, Roku original titles will be available on Espacio Latino, including the recently released series “Mamas,” narrated in Spanish by Zoë Saldaña, and the forthcoming “Natural Born Narco,” set to premiere July 8.

“Our team worked diligently with some of the most renowned content providers in the Spanish language space to create a robust lineup of top-tier telenovelas, sports, news, movies, TV series and more for audiences to enjoy for free,” said Ashley Hovey, head of AVOD for the Roku Channel.

Here’s some of the content that will be featured on the Roku Channel’s Espacio Latino: