Roku Adds Apple Music to Streaming Platforms

The Apple Music premium music subscription service is now available globally on the Roku platform.

Apple Music subscribers can access the streaming service on any Roku device, including Roku streaming players, Roku TV models and Roku premium audio products like the Roku Streambar Pro. Current Apple Music subscribers can access the app with their existing log-in credentials; the app will be available to download later Monday in the Roku Channel Store.

Apple Music joins a range of other music streaming services available on Roku, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Vevo, Pandora, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Roku users can sign up for Apple Music through the Roku Channel Store for a one-month free trial. After the trial, Apple Music plans are available for purchase starting at $9.99/month for the individual plan.

Currently, Apple Music provides more than 90 million songs available to stream on-demand. The service also includes 30,000 curated playlists. In addition, Roku users with an Apple Music subscription can livestream the Apple Music Radio, as well as listen to songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library.

The Apple Music app also allows users to watch music videos in 4K on compatible devices and sing along to their favorite songs with time-synced lyrics. Subscribers also have access to Apple Music original shows, concerts, and exclusives, as well as personalized recommendations.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2022, Roku reported having 61.3 million active accounts, up 14% year over year but a sequential gain of 1.1 million — a slowdown compared with the COVID-fueled growth Roku saw in the year-earlier period.