French Business Exec Rodolphe Belmer Resigns From Netflix Board of Directors

Rodolphe Belmer has quit Netflix’s board of directors after serving on the board since January 2018.

Netflix disclosed the French business exec’s departure in a regulatory filing Friday. Belmer informed the company on Oct. 19 that he will be resigning from the board effective Oct. 27, 2022. “Mr. Belmer’s resignation is not due to any disagreement with the company,” the filing said.

Belmer is currently CEO and director of Atos SE, French multinational information technology service and consulting company. Before joining Atos in January of this year, Belmer was CEO and director of Eutelsat, a satellite operator in Europe, the Middle East and Africa from 2016-21 and held several roles at Canal+, which he joined in 2001, most recently serving as its CEO from 2012-15. He is also a board member of Brut, a Paris-based privately held company. Belmer began his career in the marketing department of Procter & Gamble France before joining McKinsey in 1998. He is a graduate of France’s HEC business school.

Belmer’s exit from the Netflix board leaves it with 11 members: co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos; Anne Sweeney, former president of Disney-ABC Television Group; Richard Barton, CEO of Zillow Group and founder of Expedia; Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner; Timothy Haley, managing director and co-founder of venture-capital firm Redpoint Ventures; Jay Hoag, general partner at Technology Crossover Ventures; Leslie Kilgore, former Netflix chief marketing officer; Ann Mather, ex-CFO of Pixar and Village Roadshow Pictures; Brad Smith, vice chair and president, Microsoft; and Strive Masiyiwa, founder and chairman of South Africa-based telecom and tech company Econet Group.