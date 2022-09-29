Riot Games Hires Mandy Beckner as Global Head of Live Action Development, Film & TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Riot Games has hired veteran executive Mandy Beckner as its global head of live action development, film and TV. She joins the developer and publisher after a stint as director of content for the original indie film group at Netflix. In her new role, Beckner will be in charge of developing live-action film and TV content for all of Riot’s “League of Legends”-related IP.

Beckner will report to Brian Wright, Riot Games’ chief content officer.

“Mandy is a dynamic executive with a successful track record that speaks to the kind of entertaining and engaging IP that Riot is known for,” Wright said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the Riot family.”

In addition to creating such games as “League of Legends” and “Valorant,” Riot has also produced the Emmy-winning animated series “Arcane.”

While at Netflix, Beckner worked on Prentice Penny’s feature directorial debut “Uncorked,” Liz Garbus’s thriller “Lost Girl,” and the upcoming sci-fi mystery “The Cloned Tyrone,” starring Jamie Foxx.

Prior to Netflix, she was a vice president for “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman’s Warner Bros.-based production company Heyday Films. She also worked as vice president of Leslie Urdang’s independent film finance company Olympus Pictures, working on such films as “Beginners” and “Rabbit Hole.” Beckner began her film career as an assistant at United Talent Agency, before working with Ben Karlin and Will Reiser at the HBO production shingle Superego Industries, where she helped develop “50/50” and “A.C.O.D.” Beckner also worked on Season 1 of HBO’s “How to Make It in America.”