WME Signs Actor and Content Creator Rickey Thompson (EXCLUSIVE)

Internet personality Rickey Thompson has signed with WME for representation. The agency will represent Thompson in all areas, working to further develop Thompson’s businesses across brand partnerships, film, television and digital media.

Thompson has amassed nearly 11 millions followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter, as well as hosts his Spotify-exclusive podcast “We Said What We Said.” Known for his comedic monologues on social media, the multi-hyphenate rose to prominence on Vine, boasting 2.5 million followers before the app shut down in 2016.

Thompson was featured on Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood impact list in 2020, a group that was feted alongside the 2021 and 2022 classes at a mega-celebration held last month in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Thompson made his film debut in “Good Mourning,” starring Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Megan Fox, Dove Cameron, Mod Sun and Becky G. From 2016 to 2018, he played Dakota in “Foursome,” the Awesomeness TV-produced YouTube Red comedy series. In July 2020, he starred opposite Instagram star Denzel Dion in the Snapchat docuseries “Road Trippin.'”

As a model, Thompson has appeared in several international fashion and beauty campaigns for global brands such as Coach, Moncler, YSL Beauty, Balmain and H&M.

In 2019, Thompson received the lifestyle award at the Streamy Awards and the Shorty Award for Instagrammer of the year. He was also nominated for E! People’s Choice Award for social star of 2019, and breakthrough social star at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In addition to WME, Thompson is managed by Gon Carpel at FIMI Group and represented by Jade Wiselogle at Persona PR.