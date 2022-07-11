YouTube Stars Rhett & Link Will Reprise Their R-Rated ‘Good Mythical Evening’ Live Comedy Special

Rhett & Link will once again crank up the adult-content factor with their second livestreamed show, “Good Mythical Evening.”

The duo, whose full names are Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, are founders and hosts of “Good Mythical Morning,” one of the longest-running and most popular shows on YouTube with more than 17 million subscribers on its primary channel.

Rhett & Link’s upcoming “Good Mythical Evening,” set to air Sept. 1, is a pay-per-view comedy and variety entertainment special based on their daily talk show. Tickets for the one-night-only event are priced starting at $21.99 each.

As with last year’s special, Rhett & Link won’t need to adhere to YouTube’s advertising-friendly content guidelines — and they’re promising a “decidedly R-rated spin on the ‘Good Mythical Morning’ variety show format, featuring cursing, drinking and adult situations galore,” according to their announcement. Rhett & Link’s Mythical entertainment company partnered with social live media platform Moment House to produce the “Good Mythical Evening” event. Last year, the comedy special sold more than 70,000 tickets.

“Last year, Good Mythical Evening got more unhinged than we could have ever anticipated,” Rhett & Link said in a statement. “It turns out that the Mythical Beasts love seeing us without the constraints we normally put on ourselves. So we’re taking off the guardrails and leaning into the mayhem once again.”

“Good Mythical Evening” will premiere via Moment House on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Pacific. Members of Mythical Society — Rhett & Link’s subscription service — will have early access to buy tickets starting Wednesday, July 13, at 3 a.m. Pacific, before they are generally available Friday, July 15, at 3 a.m. Pacific at goodmythicalevening.com.

Rhett & Link are among YouTube’s highest-earning creators: The duo pulled in an estimated $30 million in gross revenue in 2021, per Forbes. The two best friends from North Carolina started Mythical, their digital comedy studio and entertainment company, as a YouTube channel in 2006. In 2019, Mythical acquired YouTube comedy brand Smosh. Today the L.A.-based company has more than 125 employees.

“As two of the original YouTube creators, Rhett and Link have been redefining entertainment on the internet for a decade,” said Mike Muney, head of creator partnerships at Moment House. “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of their continued innovation as the home of this year’s Good Mythical Evening, and together set a new standard for creator-led digital experiences.”

Moment House was founded in 2019 out of the Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre Academy for Innovation at USC. To date, the company has processed 1 million tickets for live online events for creators and artists including YouTube gamer Jacksepticeye, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Halsey, Kygo and Christina Aguilera.

Pictured above: Rhett McLaughlin (left), Link Neal