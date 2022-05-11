Redbox to Be Acquired in $375 Million Deal by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Redbox Entertainment, the struggling DVD kiosk and streaming video company, has set a deal to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in an all-stock transaction.

The company will operate more than 38,000 kiosks nationwide as well as digital media services spanning ad-supported and transactional video services. The deal is valued at $375 million, comprising about $50 million in stock and the new company’s assumption of $325 million in debt.

The deal comes after Redbox in October 2021 became a publicly traded company after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Last month Redbox laid off 150 employees, roughly 10% of its total headcount, amid a steep slowdown in business and growing net losses.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, Redbox stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.087 of a share of class A common stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment per Redbox share. Following the close of the transaction, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shareholders will own 76.5% of the combined company and Redbox stockholders will own approximately 23.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

The companies expect the deal to close in the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing, the combined entity will retain the name Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “CSSE” on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

“Today marks a transformative moment for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and an inflection point for the ad-supported streaming industry,” Bill Rouhana Jr., chairman and CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, said in announcing the deal. “Our acquisition of Redbox will accelerate the scaling of our business as it combines complementary teams and services to create the streaming industry’s premier independent AVOD.”

Redbox CEO Galen Smith commented, “By joining forces, we will accelerate Redbox’s transition from a physical to high-growth digital media company and be the only entertainment provider truly focused on value for consumers.”

According to the companies, Redbox stockholders holding approximately 86% of the Redbox voting power have approved the transaction. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stockholders holding 91% of the voting power of the company OK’d the deal.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, whose parent company owns the rights to the best-selling series of self-help books, owns and operates a variety of ad-supported VOD streaming services including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group.