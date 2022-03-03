Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce ‘Listening In’ Podcast Thriller From QCode

Rachel Brosnahan is set to star in and executive produce podcast drama series “Listening In,” in which she will play a woman whose home sound system inexplicably lets her eavesdrop on people living in her apartment building.

Audio content studio QCode will finance and distribute the podcast, producing “Listening In” alongside Automatik and Brosnahan’s production banner, Scrap Paper Pictures. The eight-episode first season of the series is slated to debut this spring. Sabrina Jaglom (“Jane”) is attached as writer, director and executive producer of the series.

“I have loved working with Sabrina, our friends at QCode and so many other fantastic talents to bring ‘Listening In’ to life in the audio space,” Brosnahan said in a statement.

It’s the second podcast project this year for Brosnahan, best known for her award-winning role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: She also is starring in and executive producing “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted podcast series for Audible based on the true story of Miranda Grosvenor, who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone.

In “Listening In,” Brosnahan’s character becomes wrapped up in the lives of those around her, unwittingly entangling herself in situations she never anticipated as she realizes things are not always as they seem.

“Through Rachel’s undeniable ability to bring a character to life and Sabrina’s riveting script and direction, ‘Listening In’ will create a wild ride for podcast fans,” QCode CEO Rob Herting said. Mariel Redlin of Automatik added, “We have been admirers of Rachel for a long time and are thrilled to work alongside her and Scrap Paper Pictures to bring this podcast to life. Sabrina’s writing brings us on a gripping journey exploring privacy and voyeurism in our technological age.”

According to Jaglom, the series is an exploration of how modern technology serves to isolate us while at the same time providing the tools to bring people together. “Rachel Brosnahan brings our heroine’s journey to life with incredible gravity, nuance and charm, and I’m so proud to be working with her along with QCode and Automatik, who so successfully continue to champion creative voices and unconventional stories,” Jaglom said.

In addition to starring in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” whose fourth and final season premiered Feb. 18 on Prime Video, Brosnahan executive produced and starred in Amazon’s “Yearly Departed” Season 1 and also executive produced Season 2. She recently wrapped production on “Dead for a Dollar,” in which she will star in alongside Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz. She was most recently historical drama “The Courier” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and “I’m Your Woman,” which she starred in and produced, directed by Julia Hart and co-written by and produced with Jordan Horowitz.

Jaglom most recently directed feature film “Jane,” which she co-wrote with Rishi Rajani. The film, which stars Madelaine Petsch, Chlöe Bailey and Melissa Leo, and is slated to be released in the spring of 2022.

Brosnahan is repped by CAA, Brillstein and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Jaglom is represented by UTA.