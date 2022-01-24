Laurence Fishburne, Daniel Dae Kim to Star Alongside Kerry Washington in Audible’s ‘Prophecy’ Podcast Drama Series

Laurence Fishburne and Daniel Dae Kim will star alongside Kerry Washington in the upcoming Audible and QCode original podcast drama series “Prophecy.”

Washington is also executive producing under her Simpson Street banner, along with head of development Pilar Savone, marking its first Audible original production.

Washington announced the casting of Fishburne and Kim in a Variety Streaming Room session Monday (available at this link) providing a behind-the-scenes discussion about the upcoming podcast drama, presented by Audible. Washington was joined by “Prophecy” creator, writer and director Randy McKinnon, executive producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Audible Studios head Zola Mashariki. The session was moderated by Angelique Jackson, Variety senior entertainment writer.

Speaking on the Variety panel, Washington recalled when she pitched the project to Fishburne. “He read the material and flipped out, was just like ‘I’m in — I love this,'” Washington said. “And we, of course, all started pinching ourselves because his voice is so iconic.”

The story of “Prophecy” unfolds all over the globe, and “to have somebody who’s so extraordinary like Daniel Dae Kim, who I love so much as an actor and producer… he’s bringing an element and a region and ethnicity, and that idea that representation matters,” Washington said.

“Prophecy” creator McKinnon added, “I used to write short stories, and I’d always daydream about who could play things. So it was like, you go from a moment where you’re just sort of daydreaming about the day that your words can be spoken by Kerry Washington — and then you have Laurence Fishburne.”

“Prophecy,” an eight-episode scripted audio series, expected to debut on Audible in the second half of 2022. The series is produced by podcast studio and network QCode; Automatik’s Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Justin Levy are also producing.

In “Prophecy,” when a series of unexplainable events happens simultaneously around the world, hydrologist Virginia (Washington), British zoo veterinarian Daniel (casting TBA), and commercial driver Jonah (Kim) find themselves at the head of each phenomena under investigation by government agent, Thomas (Fishburne). As they fight for survival, they soon realize that they are all connected in a contemporary retelling of three Biblical stories: the Virgin Mary, Daniel in the Lions’ Den, and Jonah and the Whale.

“Prophecy” is part of a larger deal between Audible and Washington’s Simpson Street that also includes upcoming podcasts “Between Me and You” and “The Last Black Queen.”

Washington is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts, Hansen Jacobson and the Lede Company. Fishburne is represented by CAA, Landmark Artists Management, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. Kim is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. McKinnon is represented by CAA, Grandview and attorney Jeffrey Hynick.