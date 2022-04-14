Prince William, Adam McKay Join Cate Blanchett’s ‘Climate of Change’ Podcast – Global Bulletin

PODCASTS

Prince Harry isn’t the only British royal getting into podcasting. His older brother Prince William has recorded an episode of Cate Blanchett‘s environmental podcast “Climate of Change.” “Nightmare Alley” star Blanchett hosts the series alongside environmental advocate Danny Kennedy.

Prince William appears in the second episode of the six-part series, which is out Thursday, to talk about his awards program the Earthshot Prize, which encourages innovate ideas to tackle climate change and sustainability. An extended cut of the episode is available on YouTube.

Also appearing in the series are writer/director Adam McKay, who directed Blanchett in his Oscar-nominated feature “Don’t Look Up,” musician Imogen Heap, Irish politician Mary Robinson and economist Katy Milkman, among others.

***

Curtis Brown have signed independent British podcast company Furrowed Brow.

Founded by Alice Fiennes and Poppy Damon in 2020, the company focuses on narrative long-form audio stories. Furrowed Brow’s first series, “Pseudocide,” is available on Spotify. It tells the story of nine individuals who faked their own deaths throughout history. Fiennes and Damon are currently working on season 2.

On Monday, Furrowed Brow became the inaugural recipient of a BBC Radio grant to develop new shows with BBC Sounds. The company is represented by Sophia MacAskill at Curtis Brown.

FUND

Banijay France has partnered with dedicated format investment fund, La Fabrique des Formats to set up Fonds La Fabrique – Banijay, which will offer French talent the opportunity to see their work produced in France and worldwide. A selection committee of industry experts will identify the best projects, scripted and non-scripted and the creators of the chosen formats will receive bespoke support and funding to develop their creations. The fund will be administered by La Fabrique des Formats, with the creatives benefiting from Banijay’s 120 production companies and footprint which spans 23 territories, and the support of its distribution arm, Banijay Rights.

SALES

Beyond Rights has closed two pan-territory deals in Latin America. NBC Universal Latin America has acquired 129 hours of true crime content, featuring the titles “Confessions of a Serial Killer” (two seasons, 18 x 60′), “Murder Made Me Famous” (seven series, 45 x 60′), “Fatal Vows” (four seasons, 52 x 60′) and “Inside Crime” (two seasons, 14 x 60′). Discovery Latin America has acquired 93 hours of lifestyle content including season 3 of “Love It Or List It U.K.” (8 x 60′), seasons 4 and 5 of “Love It Or List It Vancouver” (52 x 60′), and all nine seasons of plastic surgery series “Botched Up Bodies” (33 x 60′).

PARK

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park will reopen on Thursday next week, having been shut since almost the beginning of 2022, when the territory has suffered by far its worst outbreak of the coronavirus. As the Omicron-driven fifth wave of the pandemic abates, the city’s government is beginning to roll back some of its social distancing and other disease related restrictions. Gyms, beauty massage parlors, cinemas and places of worship may also reopen from April 21, but with restrictions. Hong Kong Disneyland, which is majority owned by the government, was closed for 40% of its October 2020-September 2021 financial year, and closed for 60% of its previous financial year. Next week’s re-opening date means that the park will be closed through the four-day Easter holiday. – Patrick Frater

TEASER

A teaser has dropped for Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut‘s action-packed spy thriller “Dhaakad,” due a worldwide release on May 20. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, the film is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment presentation in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. Shot by renowned cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata (“La Vie en Rose”) across Budapest, Mumbai and Bhopal, the film features Arjun Rampal as the antagonist and the cast also includes Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee. Ranaut plays Agent Agni and the film’s high-octane action sequences have her deploying several martial art forms and combat techniques.

Théo Christine Thomas Lavelle/Monte-Carlo Television Festival

AWARD

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has created a new award, the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent, which recognizes emerging talent. French actor Théo Christine has been selected as the inaugural recipient. The 25-year-old actor already has a diverse body of work to his credit, including Canal Plus global hit “War of the Worlds,” “Skam France” and Cannes 2021 selection “Suprêmes,” with “Summit Fever” and “B.R.I.” due imminently. Christine will be in Monte-Carlo to be presented with the award during the opening ceremony of the festival’s 61st edition, on June 17.

LAB

Chicken & Egg Pictures, known for supporting women and gender nonconforming filmmakers, have revealed the projects selected in their 2022 (Egg)celerator Lab, where 10 feature documentary film projects, directed or co-directed by first or second-time directors, will each receive year-long mentorship and a $40,000 grant towards production. Additionally, for the first time ever, 10 projects will each receive a $15,000 (Egg)celerator Lab Finalist Grant. The $550,000 total marks the largest grant sum that Chicken & Egg Pictures has directed to emerging filmmakers through the lab in a single year to date.

2022 (Egg)celerator Lab projects and filmmakers:

“7 Beats Per Minute”

Director: Yuqi Kang (Canada/China/Inner Mongolia)

Producers: Ina Fichman, Anita Lee

“Here, the Silence is Heard”

Director: Gabriela Pena (Chile/Spain)

Co-director: Picho García (Chile)

Producers: Gabriela Pena, Picho García

“Joonam”

Director: Sierra Urich (U.S.)

Producer: Keith Wilson

“Life + Life”

Director: Contessa Gayles (U.S.)

Producer: Contessa Gayles

“Matryoshka”

Director: Maricarmen Merino Mora (Costa Rica)

Producers: Karla Bukantz, Paulina Villegas

“Olimpia”

Director: Indira Cato (Mexico)

Producer: Jessica Rito

“Our Daughters” (working title)

Director: Chithra Jeyaram (U.S./India)

Producers: Chithra Jeyaram, Jonna McKone

“TATA”

Co-directors: Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc (Moldova/Romania)

Producer: Monica Lazurean Gorgan

“The Wife Of”

Director: Volia Chajkouskaya (Belarus/Estonia)

Producers: Volia Chajkouskaya, Ivo Felt, Christian Popp, and Marius Markevicius

Undisclosed project.

Undisclosed Project

Details to be announced later this year.

2022 (Egg)celerator Lab Finalists:

“Alis”

Directors: Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck (Colombia)

Producers: Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck, Radu Stancu, Alexandra Galvis

“Eat Bitter”

Directors: Pascale Appora-Gnekindy, Ningyi Sun (Central African Republic/China)

Producer: Mathieu Faure

“How to Build a Library”

Co-directors: Maia Lekow, Christopher King (Kenya/Australia)

Producers: Maia Lekow, Christopher King

“Hummingbirds”

Directors: Silvia Castaños, Estefanía Contreras (U.S./Mexico)

Producers: Leslie Benavides, Miguel Drake-McLaughlin, Ana Rodriguez-Falco, Jillian Schlesinger

Co-directors: Miguel Drake-McLaughlin, Diane Ng, Ana Rodriguez-Falco, Jillian Schlesinger

“Light of the Setting Sun”

Director: Vicky Du (U.S.)

Producer: Danielle Varga

“River of Grass”

Director: Sasha Wortzel (U.S.)

Producer: Danielle Varga

Co-producer: Houston Cypress

“There Was, There Was Not”

Director: Emily Mkrtichian (U.S./Armenia)

Producer: Mara Adina

“We Are Volcanoes”

Co-directors: Sharon Yeung, Natalie A. Chao (Hong Kong)

Producer: Sharon Yeung

Undisclosed project.

“When They Were Here”

Director: Ivy MacDonald (U.S./Blackfeet Tribe)

Co-director: Ivan MacDonald (U.S./Blackfeet Tribe)

Producer: Jessica Jane Hart

Untitled Project

Directors: Shirley Abraham, Amit Madheshiya (India)

Producers: Shirley Abraham, Amit Madheshiya

Undisclosed project.