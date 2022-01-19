Podcast Startup Podimo Taps Ex-Spotify Exec Sachin Doshi as Chief Content Officer

Podimo, the European podcast subscription-service startup, named digital media exec Sachin Doshi, whose career has included gigs at Spotify, Twitter and Universal Music Group, to the position of chief content officer.

Doshi, based in New York, will lead Podimo’s global content team and report to CEO Morten Strunge. Most recently, he was director of product at Twitter, having joined the social network last year after the acquisition of Scroll, the company he co-founded that had launched a subscription service for ad-free access to articles on participating sites.

Prior to co-founding Scroll in 2016, Doshi was VP of content at Spotify, where he worked for five years. Before that, he was at Universal Music Group for four years, most recently as director of business development.

Doshi’s appointment comes after Copenhagen-based Podimo, founded in 2019, last fall announced that it raised $78 million in Series B funding. Podimo’s lineup spans more than 950 original podcasts and audiobooks as well as podcasts from the U.S. and around the world through partnerships with iHeartMedia, Amazon’s Wondery, Paramount Network España, German audio platform FYEO, and creators like Norwegian crime novelist Jo Nesbø.

Doshi, in a statement provided by his new employer, said, “Podimo has thrived with a strategic focus on content in local markets and native languages. With that focus in place, I look forward to working across the organization, to marry content and product and unlock the full potential of a premium audio experience.”

Podimo’s Strunge commented, “Sachin’s history in media on both sides of the marketplace is inspiring, and perfectly suited to help Podimo continue to evolve our user experience and economic model for creators and rights holders.”