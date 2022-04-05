7 Crucial Podcasts About the Climate Crisis and Sustainable Living

It’s not always easy to find time to be informed about arguably the most pressing issue facing the world today: climate change. But podcasts are the perfect way to take a deep dive into environmental topics such as sustainable living, fast fashion, fossil fuels and electric vehicles that are crucial to learn more about during this time of crisis.

And don’t worry, it’s not all doom and gloom. Sure, these are extremely serious subjects, but fascinating guests like Adam McKay of “Don’t Look Up,” Jane Goodall and Bernie Sanders plus science experts in every field and Indigenous stewards of the land will help you get up to speed with advice for how to get involved and educated.

In honor of Earth Day on April 22, here are some of the top podcasts that cover climate change, environmental action, sustainability and protecting the planet.

Courtesy Gimlet Media

Gimlet’s lively podcast covers a vast array of topics in the most engaging way possible, with an array of guests who know vast amounts about recycling, electric cars, forest fires and episodes such as “Is Your Carbon Footprint BS” and “Are My Retirement Savings Invested in Fossil Fuels” that will might you think about your own actions in a whole different way.

Courtesy Brightly

More focused on practical steps individual consumers can take than on grappling with the entire Earth’s demise, this accessible pod looks at topics like how online shopping impacts the planet, what’s the impact of streaming services on the environment and what’s the difference between organic wine and sustainable wine?

What do Paul Rudd’s hotness, Spike Jones and hotdogs have to do with climate change? Listen to this irreverent but aspirational podcast and find out when a rotating cast of comedians visit with host Esteban Gast to talk about how to bring some hope and humor to heavy subjects.

Courtesy Mothers of Invention

Former Irish president Mary Robinson, comedian and writer Maeve Higgins, and series producer Thimali Kodikara delve into climate issues with humor, great storytelling, and a focus on Indigenous voices. Regenerative agriculture, the youth climate movement and a special episode with Bernie Sanders are just a few of the areas they cover, with guests from around the world.

Courtesy BBC

“Does Hollywood’s Portrayal of Climate Change Matter?” is just one of the burning questions this respected BBC podcast takes on. Why people are still buying SUVs in the face of climate crisis, counting up the cost of fashion, what does war in Ukraine mean for the climate, and are we putting too much faith in electric vehicles are some of the timely issues discussed by guest experts in every field.

Courtesy Audible

The devious plan to keep us all hooked on heating and cooking with gas. The big money fueling the fossil fuel business. The Black farmers tackling climate change and white supremacy at the same time. These are just some of the ways “A Matter of Degrees” looks at the connections between the big climate issues — how did these massive problems get so serious, and how can we change it?

Courtesy Audible

Guests like “Don’t Look Up” writer David Sirota and director Adam McKay, Bill Nye, Ted Danson and “Davos Man” author Peter S. Goodman are among the many guests that have dropped by this long-running conversation, hosted by Ty and Brock Benefiel, that is both lively and comprehensive in looking at a range of issues from America’s gamble with fossil fuels to fixing big tech and the Doomsday Glacier.