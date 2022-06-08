Paramount’s Pluto TV Sets Canada Launch for Free Streaming Service

Pluto TV is — finally — bringing its free, ad-supported streaming service to Canada.

Launching in the fall of 2022, Pluto TV Canada will include more than 100 curated channels and more than 20,000 hours of content, all available for free across a range of devices and with no registration required.

For the Canada launch, Paramount Global inked a pact with Corus Entertainment under which the Toronto-based media and content company will act as the exclusive ad-sales rep for Pluto TV in the country. In addition, Pluto TV will offer a curated slate of original series from Corus’ library spanning a variety of genres.

Pluto TV’s launch in the Great White North should continue to fuel its growth curve. In the first quarter of 2022, the service had 67.5 million monthly active users, up 36% year over year, according to Paramount. Pluto TV revenue in Q1 climbed 51% to $253 million.

In addition, last month, Pluto TV launched in three Nordic countries — Sweden, Denmark and Norway — under a partnership with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay, whose Viafree service is being phased out and merged with Pluto TV in the region. Pluto TV is now available in more than 30 countries and territories.

“Pluto TV is committed to further expanding its premium free offering for audiences around the world, and this game-changing partnership with Corus is a testament to that commitment,” Olivier Jollet, EVP and international GM at Pluto TV, said in a statement. He noted that the deal with Viaplay served as a template for the Corus partnership.

At launch, Canadian users will be able to watch Pluto TV on the web at pluto.tv and via the Pluto TV app for platforms including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Chromecast, and Samsung and LG TVs.