Playboy Hires Twitch Exec Loren Piretra to Head Influencer Marketing for Centerfold Platform

Playboy, the 69-year-old lifestyle brand owned by PLBY Group, has hired Loren Piretra as VP of creator and influencer marketing, heading strategy for its recently launched Centerfold platform.

Piretra most recently worked at Amazon-owned Twitch as global head of creator and influencer marketing. She starts at PLBY Group on June 1.

In her role at Twitch, Piretra led both the creator and influencer marketing teams to increase the capacity of the team to produce marketing for and by creators on the livestreaming platform. She also is a co-founder of the Twitch Women’s Alliance, a group dedicated to increasing representation of women, non-binary and marginalized genders in the Twitch community emphasizing inclusivity, safety, representation, and success of women on the service.

Before joining Twitch in 2020, Piretra held marketing roles at the National Football League and Red Bull.

“Loren brings a deep understanding of creator and influencer marketing with a successful track record across multiple verticals, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the PLBY Group team,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group.

In December, Playboy launched Centerfold, a destination for creators — spanning music, fashion, fitness and adult entertainment — to interact directly with fans and build their own personal content and commerce businesses. The company describes Centerfold as “the next evolution of Playboy’s long history at the intersection of culture and sex.” Centerfold launch creators included Cardi B, Amanda Cerny, Lana Rhodes, Gigi Goode, Elsa Jean, Ana Foxxx, and others including Playmates Ashley Hobbs, Carolina Ballesteros, Chasity Samone, Hailee Lautenbach, Yoli Lara, Izabela Guedes, Valerie K and Khrystana.

Piretra commented, “For decades, Playboy has been a thought-leader at the intersection of pleasure, lifestyle, fashion, media and activism, and I am excited to join the talented team of the reimagined company. Working with this legendary brand, whose influence has made an undeniable cultural and societal impact over nearly seven decades, has me energized to build on strategies that reflect the revolutionary spirit embodied by the Playboy brand.”

In March 2011, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner took Playboy Enterprises private — after 40 years as a publicly traded company — with private-equity firm Rizvi Traverse. (Hefner died in 2017.) PLBY Group, led by Kohn, a former managing partner at Rizvi Traverse, went public in February 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Playboy ceased publishing its iconic print mag two years ago. PLBY Group is structed into three segments: licensing, direct-to-consumer products, and digital subscriptions and content. The Licensing segment derives revenue from trademark licenses for third-party consumer products and location-based entertainment businesses.