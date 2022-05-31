‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Remake Premiere Date Set on Disney+

Disney has set the release date for its remake of classic tale “Pinocchio,” starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, exclusively on Disney+.

The film, a live-action version of Disney’s 1940 animated classic, will premiere on Disney+ worldwide on Sept. 8, 2022. That’s timed for Disney+ Day, the Mouse House’s celebration of the streamer that it first produced last year. In addition to “Pinocchio,” Disney will announce more Disney+ Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic “in the coming months,” the company said.

Disney also released a teaser trailer for “Pinocchio,” which in addition to Hanks stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evans.

When you wish upon a star…⭐ Watch the trailer for the all-new live action #Pinocchio and stream the movie, a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, September 8 on @DisneyPlus. 🧚🪄 pic.twitter.com/D9x5FDKjBc — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 31, 2022

The Disney+ Day announcements will lead into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, Calif., set for Sept. 8-10, which will feature “special experiences for fans and subscribers” along with premieres of new content from marquee brands.

Robert Zemeckis directs “Pinocchio.” Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Gordon-Levitt voices Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Key is “Honest” John; Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character; and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz are the film’s producers, with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns serving as executive producers.

Other upcoming live-action remakes of Disney animated films include the theatrical release “The Little Mermaid,” scheduled for May 26, 2023, and “Peter Pan & Wendy,” which like “Pinocchio” will be a Disney+ exclusive.