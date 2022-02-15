Phil Rosenthal Set to Launch His First Podcast, ‘Naked Lunch,’ With David Wild This Spring (EXCLUSIVE)

Phil Rosenthal, creator of CBS’s “Everybody Loves Raymond” and host of Netflix’s “Somebody Feed Phil,” is about to get naked — metaphorically — for his first podcast.

Rosenthal is teaming with SiriusXM’s Stitcher podcast division to launch “Naked Lunch,” a weekly talk-show podcast co-hosted with his friend and longtime Rolling Stone journalist David Wild. The show is slated to premiere this spring, available on all major podcast platforms.

On the show, Rosenthal and Wild will be joined by a special guest to talk about what is going on in their lives — not just their most recent movie roles, books or special projects. According to Stitcher, episodes will often be recorded at Rosenthal’s L.A. home, with lunch ordered in from some of his favorite local eateries. The show will be “an informal meeting of wits, minds and hearts,” per the company.

“I’ve been having lunch with David for many years, and we often bring other friends along: great musicians, actors, comedians, chefs, all types,” Rosenthal said in a statement. “We always eat, and laugh, a lot. And we invariably say, we should be recording this. And now we are.”

Stitcher will provide production support for “Naked Lunch,” and SXM Media, SiriusXM’s combined sales group, has exclusive global ad sales rights for the show.

The series will be executive produced by Chris Bannon (“Freakonomics,” “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”), Josephine Martorana (“LeVar Burton Reads,” “Science Rules! With Bill Nye”) and Matt Gourley (“Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” “Superego”).

“We are pleased to help Phil and David bring ‘Naked Lunch’ to life,” said Daniel Osit, Stitcher’s COO. “As anyone who watches ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ knows, Phil has an appetite for great conversation. With him and David at the center of a table filled with interesting guests, there is going to be a lot for listeners to sink their teeth into.”

Rosenthal created hit CBS comedy “Everybody Loves Raymond” and served as showrunner and executive producer for all nine years of the show’s run from 1996-2005. In 2011, he wrote, directed and starred in his first feature film, “Exporting Raymond,” the true story about an attempt to turn the TV show into a Russian sitcom. Rosenthal’s first travel-food series, “I’ll Have What Phil’s Having,” premiered on PBS in the fall of 2015.

Rosenthal lives in Los Angeles with his wife, actor Monica Horan (who played Amy on “Everybody Loves Raymond”).