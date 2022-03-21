HBO Max, Google Alum Peter Sherman Joins Creator Plus as Head of Marketing

Startup Creator Plus hired Peter Sherman, most recently at WarnerMedia’s HBO Max as head of marketing for the content studio and distribution platform startup focused on digital-influencer talent,.

Sherman reports to co-founder and CEO Jonathan Shambroom and will work with head of studio Adam Wescott and head of product Tricia Choi. At Creator Plus, he will oversee all marketing efforts and communications for the brand, film slate and the yet-to-launch direct-to-consumer distribution platform.

Sherman’s LinkedIn bio says he has been working at L.A.-based Creator Plus since November. He joins the startup from HBO Max, where was SVP of marketing before leaving the post in May 2021, after serving as SVP, marketing and brand strategy at Turner. Prior to that, he worked for eight years at Google, most recently as global product marketing lead for YouTube gaming and emerging products. Sherman also played a key role in the launch of Google’s Chromecast, Android TV, YouTube on TV, and YouTube’s advertising stack. Sherman began his career in advertising, working at ad agencies Ogilvy & Mather, BBDO Worldwide and Leo Burnett.

Creator Plus, founded last year, is financing production and development of a film slate headed by internet-native talent and promises to give partners creative approval and to share profits. The company says its film projects target production and marketing budgets of between $500,000 and $2 million. The first window of distribution for its films will be on Creator Plus, where individual titles will be available for purchase, with secondary distribution pegged for streaming services and other outlets.

“Peter is a strategic marketer whose world class experience across brand building and title marketing is an ideal fit for our ambitious model at Creator Plus,” Shambroom said. “With his proven track record, Creator Plus will continue to push the boundaries in storytelling with today’s leading digital creators within a rapidly evolving content landscape.”

Sherman commented, “With almost 15 years experience at YouTube and WarnerMedia, I feel like Creator Plus is the perfect place to combine my twin passions: creators and filmmaking.”

According to Creator Plus, Sherman’s immediate priorities will be to build out the company’s marketing team to gear up for the release of the studio’s inaugural feature, “Jane,” set for mid-2022.

“Jane” stars Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who’s also producing, alongside singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of the sister duo Chloe X Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model Chloe Yu.

Additional productions include comedy “Diamond in the Rough” (targeted for summer 2022), starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star, entrepreneur and former Sway House member Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”), who stars and serves as a producer.