HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ Is Getting a Video Podcast From Rooster Teeth

The zany misadventures of “Peacemaker,” the HBO Max original series starring John Cena, will get an official aftershow-style official video podcast launching alongside the DC show.

HBO Max and DC enlisted Rooster Teeth, which is also part of the WarnerMedia family, to produce “Podly,” a series recapping “Peacemaker” episodes. Audiences can watch “Podly” on HBO Max and on the official YouTube channels for DC and HBO Max beginning Jan. 13, when “Peacemaker” premieres. An audio-only version available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major audio platforms.

“Peacemaker,” an eight-episode spinoff series from 2021 movie “The Suicide Squad,” was created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn. Both Gunn and Cena will be among the cast and creatives making an appearance on “Podly.” The companion podcast is hosted by Fiona Nova (“Achievement Hunter,” G4TV) and Ify Nwadiwe (“Grand Crew,” “Tigtone”), who will provide a recap reacting to the latest episode of “Peacemaker” each week.

“Podly” is a part of HBO Max’s ongoing investment in podcasting, joining other recent podcasts tied to HBO and HBO Max originals including the “And Just Like That… The Writers Room,” the “Succession” podcast, “Batman: The Audio Adventures,” “Band of Brothers” and “Trade Secrets: Trade Secrets: An HBO Max Podcast.”

It’s the third video podcast Rooster Teeth has produced for HBO Max, following “The Touch Base” (the companion podcast for Joss Whedon’s “The Nevers”) and “un:Locked” (the official podcast for Michael B. Jordan’s “gen:Lock” animated series). All three of the podcasts feature Rooster Teeth talent as hosts and are distributed as video podcasts on HBO Max.

“As a big fan of DC, I’m excited to dig into this show with Ify,” Nova (above right) said in a prepared statement. Nwadiwe added, “I’m thrilled we get to explore this character and uncover his backstory for fans. Fiona and I are going to have so much fun; we’re both really excited to collaborate on this show.”

Other podcasts from Rooster Teeth produced from studios in L.A. and Austin, Texas, include “Face Jam,” “Off Topic,” “Black Box Down,” “Red Web” and the long-running “Rooster Teeth Podcast,” which now numbers more than 500 episodes. Rooster Teeth also operates The Roost podcast network, which features partner podcasts such as “The H3 Podcast,” “This Might Get Weird” with Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart, Phil Defranco’s “A Conversation With…” and “Kinda Funny.”

Watch the trailer for “Podly”: