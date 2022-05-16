Paramount Appoints Marco Nobili Head of Paramount+ International

Paramount Global promoted Marco Nobili to EVP, international general manager of Paramount+, as the media company has set an aggressive global rollout schedule for its premium streaming service.

Nobili previously was SVP of international marketing, data and analytics for Paramount Global’s streaming division. Also Monday, the company announced a new title for Olivier Jollet, who has been elevated to the role of EVP, international GM of Pluto TV (previously he was SVP and GM of Pluto TV internationally).

The company’s streaming portfolio includes SkyShowtime, a premium streaming joint venture with Comcast, which is scheduled to launch in European countries beginning in 2022.

Nobili and Jollet dual-report to Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of Paramount International Networks, Studios and Streaming, and to Tom Ryan, president and CEO of streaming. The appointments come after Kelly Day, formerly president of streaming, international for the company at the end of 2021 to join Amazon as VP of Prime Video International.

“With Paramount+ and SkyShowtime expected to expand to 60 markets by end of 2022 and Pluto TV continuing to expand worldwide, I’m confident Marco and Olivier’s leadership will enable us to seize the opportunity and build on our progress towards our integrated global streaming business,” Annecchino said in a statement.

Nobili, who previously worked at Netflix and Amazon, will now oversee all operations for Paramount+ outside the U.S. including content, marketing, distribution, data and operations. According to the company, by the end of 2022, Paramount will have paid streaming services available in more than 60 markets across the U.K., Latin America, Canada, Australia, South Korea, the Caribbean and all major markets in Europe. In 2023, the company expects to expand further in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Jollet will lead efforts to further expand Pluto TV outside the U.S., which is live in 30 countries and territories globally. Pluto TV is set to launch in the Nordics May 18, through a partnership with NENT Group, bringing the service’s global footprint to three continents and more than 30 countries and territories including Spain, France and Germany.