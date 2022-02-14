Oscars: Twitter Users Can Vote on Favorite 2021 Film, Winner to Be Revealed at Awards Show

Will “Spider-Man: No Way Home” mount an Oscars comeback after being left out of the best picture race? A new, fan-voted category at the 2022 Academy Awards may help pave the way for the Tom Holland blockbuster, and the Academy have announced.

Starting on Monday, Twitter users can vote on their favorite film of 2021 by tweeting the title along with #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes. The votes will count for any film, even if it did not receive a single Oscar nomination. Users can vote up to 20 times per day. The winning film will then be revealed during the Academy Awards broadcast, which will be held on March 27.

Votes can also be submitted at the Academy’s website.

The voting period runs from Feb. 14 through March 3. Three Twitter users who cast their votes will be selected for an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles to present an Oscar award at next year’s award show.

Another Twitter contest will run from Feb. 24 through March 3, with users voting on the #OscarsCheerMoment. For this new category, voters will decide on their favorite movie moment of 2021, and the winning scenes will be showcased during the Oscars with fan tweets, and five lucky people will receive tickets to a full year of free movies in a theater of their choice, streaming subscriptions and exclusive items from the Academy Museum Store.

Vote for your to favorite movie of 2021 for a chance to win a trip to the 95th #Oscars in 2023. Vote up to 20 times per day until 3/3 by tweeting your movie pick with #OscarsFanFavorite & #Sweepstakes or by visiting https://t.co/HjaTjZfexf. pic.twitter.com/rsu45WkxXh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 14, 2022

In 2019, the Oscars tested the waters with a “most popular film” category that was envisioned to bring in more mainstream, commercial films to the awards race. However, it was short-lived and removed after pushback from critics and Oscar voters.