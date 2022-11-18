OnlyFans Launches Ecommerce Storefronts for All Creators, Ex-UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Among First to Sell Merch

OnlyFans creators now have another avenue for generating revenue: The adult-friendly subscription site is now letting all 3 million of its creators to sell customized merchandise directly from their OnlyFans pages, through a deal with print-to-order ecommerce service Spring.

With the integration of Spring’s platform, OnlyFans creators can create and sell physical and digital merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, hats and other apparel, as well as backpacks, calendars and puzzles, directly to their subscribers.

Paige VanZant, a former UFC fighter who is now signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, was one of the first OnlyFans creators to take advantage of the Spring store feature after she joined the platform this September. VanZant currently offers 24 products for sale, including T-shirts (starting at $34.99), pullover hoodies ($59.99), notebooks ($21.99), backpacks ($49.99) and stickers ($7.99).

More products are coming from VanZant: “I’m super excited to announce that I have a brand new Spring store merch collaboration coming out!” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to connect with you all through this amazing opportunity!” In addition to her martial arts career, VanZant appeared on Season 22 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

OnlyFans raked in an astounding $4.8 billion in gross revenue for its 2021 fiscal year, with creators keeping $3.86 billion of that.

“Our creator community was looking for merchandise options to be able to share another side of their business with fans,” said OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan. “As a creator-first organization, there are over 3 million creators on OnlyFans, meaning over 3 million small businesses now have access to a new monetization tool.”

To get started, OnlyFans creators must open an account on Spring (spri.ng) and upload their designs, which can be applied to more than 120 available products. Additionally, creators can use Spring to sell any other products they’ve produced outside of Spring’s print-to-order service. After connecting their Spring accounts to their OnlyFans profile, an embedded, scrollable storefront will automatically appear on their OnlyFans profiles.

According to Spring, its ecommerce system is “100% free” for creators to use; partners set the selling price and keep all of the profit from sales above the “base cost” of merchandise. The service outlines the base costs for its customizable products along with recommended retail pricing at this link. Spring (formerly Teespring) first launched in 2011.

Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze Software (which operates Spring), commented: “Amaze cares about creator monetization, and by bringing new products and functionality, we put the power in the hands of the creator. This integration with OnlyFans enables a whole set of motivated creators with a new revenue stream and opportunity to connect with their fans in a new, innovative way.”