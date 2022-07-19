OnlyFans Signs ‘Only Way Is Essex’ Stars Chloe Sims, Demi & Frankie to Content Deal

OnlyFans is the next stop for British reality TV stars Chloe Sims and sisters Demi and Frankie after their exit from ITVBe’s “The Only Way Is Essex.”

The London-based social media platform announced that it signed a multiyear content deal with the Sims siblings, under which they’re developing a realty series for OFTV, OnlyFans’ free streaming platform and app with non-pornographic content.

The trio also are launching OnlyFans accounts in anticipation of the as-yet-unnamed new series, according to the company.

The Sims will retain full creative control of the series (working title: “House of Sims”), which is currently in pre-production and slated to premiere in 2023. The show will focus on the family — a kind of U.K. version of the Kardashians — and is set to feature Chloe, Frankie and Demi alongside their brother, Charlie Sims, and Georgia Shults (who is Charlie’s fiancée).

Chloe Sims first joined “The Only Way Is Essex” in 2011, followed by Demi in 2018 and Frankie in 2019; the three sisters recently announced that they were leaving the hit reality show. The Sims’ show for OnlyFans promises to be “an unfiltered, unrestricted, access-all-areas docuseries” — however, it will not include nudity or sexually explicit content. The docuseries will join OFTV, which OnlyFans debuted last summer to highlight mainstream non-porn content from creators.

Chloe Sims, in a statement provided by OnlyFans, said: “OFTV have given us the opportunity to follow our dreams. We are all so excited and can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on, which is our brand-new family show. As a family we have so much more to offer our viewers. Watch this space, it’s going to HUGE!”

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans has become a home for creators and performers selling subscriptions for sexually explicit content. In August, it prompted an outcry from creators after announcing plans to ban pornography, citing the need to comply with policies of bank partners. A week later, the site reversed itself, dropping the plans to ban sexually explicit material after saying it “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community.”

OnlyFans is currently led by CEO Ami Gan, the company’s former chief marketing officer who stepped in to the top job after founder Tim Stokely resigned.

The deal with the Sims marks the first time OnlyFans has invested directly in U.K. creators and represents one of the biggest investments in individual creators the company has ever made. OFTV this year has launched several homegrown U.K. content series, including “Model Farmers” and “Enduro: Beyond the Circuit.”

OnlyFans’ Gan said in a statement, “We couldn’t be happier to be bringing Chloe and her sisters to the global audience they truly deserve, where they can finally do the things they’ve always wanted to do in a safe environment offering unfiltered creative freedom. Welcome to the community!”

In addition to adult performers, OnlyFans has attracted a range of celebrities to the platforms, including Carmen Electra, Denise Richards and Cardi B. The company says the platform empowers creators to “take control of their likeness” and “monetize their content in a safe environment on their own terms.”

Pictured above (l. to r.): Chloe Sims, Frankie Sims, Charlie Sims, Georgia Shults, Demi Sims