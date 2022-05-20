Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Gear Set to Drop in Fortnite

Epic Games’ Fortnite is feeling The Force again.

Under a pact with Disney’s Lucasfilm, Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming to Fortnite’s item shop next week — with an outfit and gear based on Ewan McGregor’s turn as the fabled Jedi Master in the forthcoming Disney+ series.

Kenobi made a brief appearance in Fortnite on May the 4th (Star Wars Day), bringing his lightsaber to the island. Now Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally coming to the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. In addition, the game is launching the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup, a battle-royale duos tournament on Sunday, May 22, giving players a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling pack early. And, according to Epic, yes — lightsabers and E-11 blaster rifles will return in the Cup.

Fortnite’s latest Star Wars collab is timed, of course, to the Disney+ premiere of series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on May 27 with two episodes, followed by weekly releases. Alongside McGregor, the series features Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Fortnite’s Obi-Wan Kenobi outfit comes with his Desert Essentials Back Bling, an assortment of tools for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet. Other Kenobi items include a blade pickaxe, a Jedi Interceptor fighter and a message emote. They’re available individually or together in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle.

For the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup on May 22, competitors can play up to 10 matches within their region’s three-hour time window. Specific event timing for each region can be found in Fortnite’s in-game Compete tab.