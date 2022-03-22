NRG Taps Ex-Apple TV Plus Exec Grady Miller as CMO

National Research Group (NRG), an entertainment and tech research firm and strategy consultancy, has hired Grady Miller, previously head of consumer insights for Apple TV Plus, as chief marketing officer.

It marks Miller’s return to NRG, where he was most recently VP of strategy before exiting to join Apple in November 2019. At Apple, he established and built the group responsible for leveraging consumer insights across Apple TV Plus, the tech giant’s video streaming subscription service.

In the new CMO role at NRG, Miller will oversee the direction of the firm’s client engagement, content marketing and media outreach.

“We are delighted to welcome our friend Grady back to NRG,” said CEO Jon Penn. “Grady is a rare leader who is equal parts creator, counselor and researcher. His vision for seeing what’s next in our culture matched with his uncanny insight into content and technology trends will super charge our marketing to new heights.”

Miller commented, “NRG’s singular expertise has never been more relevant to understanding what is next in culture. That’s why I’m so excited to be rejoining NRG at this pivotal moment. As we harness our vast knowledge of the consumer, NRG is further shaping the conversation around the future of content, tech and media.”

Miller initially joined NRG in 2016 following roles in film development and production at Sony Pictures Entertainment and at research agency Penn Schoen Berland. He has served on the board of Los Angeles World Affairs Council and the American Jewish World Service. Miller received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts and an MBA from USC’s Marshall School of Business. He will be based in NRG’s Los Angeles office.