Noodle the ‘Bones No Bones’ Prediction Dog Dies, Owner Announces

Noodle, an elderly dog that found a huge following on TikTok for predicting whether it would be a “bones” or “no bones” day, died Friday evening, his owner announced.

Jonathan Graziano, the owner of Noodle, shared the news through TikTok, along with a tribute to his beloved pug.

“I’m so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed away yesterday. He was at home. He was in my arms and this is incredibly sad. It’s incredibly difficult,” Graziano said. “It’s a day I always knew was coming, but never thought would arrive. Although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we’re navigating this sadness.”

@jongraz It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be. ❤️ ♬ original sound – Jonathan

Graziano shared that Noodle lived 14 and a half years. The owner first adopted Noodle when the dog was seven years old.

The duo found a massive social media following during the COVID-19 pandemic through their series of “bones day” predictions. In the nearly daily videos, Graziano would position Noodle upright to see if the elderly pup could stand on his own. Creating rules with a Groundhog Day-esque spirituality, the owner would declare a “bones day” if Noodle stayed standing, imparting a carpe diem attitude for viewers. A “no bones” day would be proclaimed if Noodle toppled, signifying a self-care day for the audience to be kind to themselves.

Graziano and Noodle’s regular audience exceeded four million followers, with the duo’s popularity leading them to an appearance on NBC’s “Today” in October 2021. Noodle was most recently featured on Graziano’s TikTok four days ago.